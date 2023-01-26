Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Utah Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter. The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. The medical device maker posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period. For the year, the company...
SFGate
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 4-Month Low, but Do Homebuyers Even Notice—or Care?
Mortgage rates are down again this week, which means things are looking up for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down 2 basis points to 6.13%, according to Freddie Mac, continuing a pattern of rates seesawing lower since topping 7% in the fall. In fact, mortgage rates are at their lowest levels since mid-September 2022.
Comments / 0