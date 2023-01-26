ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Fourth suspect arrested in subway attack on Fox News weatherman

By Tina Moore, Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwPPJ_0kSbER9Z00

A fourth suspect had been arrested in the alleged subway beating of a Fox News meteorologist over the weekend, police said Thursday.

Dante Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in the attack on weatherman Adam Klotz , 37, on a southbound 1 train early Saturday, cops said.

Hampton, who allegedly hit Klotz with a closed fist, was given a desk appearance ticket to show up to Manhattan Criminal Court at a later date, according to cops and police sources.

Three other suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested soon after the attack and then released, cops said.

Klotz, who first posted about the attack on Instagram on Sunday, declined to comment Hampton’s arrest and the charges when reached by The Post Thursday.

He told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night that he was headed home from watching the New York Giants playoff game at a bar after midnight on Saturday when he spotted the teens trying to set the hair of an “older gentleman” on fire with a joint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qjnm_0kSbER9Z00
Adam Klotz documented his injuries on Instagram.
Adam Klotz/Instagram

“I was just sitting right there watching it and how can you not [intervene]?” he recalled.

“[I said], ‘Whoa, guys, you can’t do that.’ And then they just did not want to be told what they could or couldn’t do. So then suddenly the focus was on me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDQY6_0kSbER9Z00
Dante Hampton was arrested and charged with third degree assault.
DCPI

Klotz said the group beat him for several minutes, and even followed him to another subway car when he tried to escape.

“This whole group comes and gang-rushes me, jumps on me and just starts beating me and kicking me,” he said.

“I hear, ‘Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep.’ They wanted to knock me out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLg3o_0kSbER9Z00
Klotz declined to comment on the latest charges.
Facebook/Adam Klotz

In the wake of the attack, Klotz said he wanted “someone to be held responsible.”

“Where is the structural change? Put some cops down there. I want [Mayor] Eric Adams to do something more long-term, that this wouldn’t happen to someone else,” he lamented.

The three teens who had already been released with “juvenile reports” could only face charges if Klotz files a complaint with the city Department of Probation, which would then decide if it would refer the case to the Law Department, officials said previously.

The juvenile reports they were given are handed to youngsters who allegedly commit an act that would constitute an offense if perpetrated by an adult.

In order to be charged with second degree assault, a felony, Hampton would have had to have inflicted “severe physical injury” on the victim.

A spokesperson from Fox did not immediately return The Post’s request for a comment on Hampton’s arrest.

Comments / 64

ant63
4d ago

Products of single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s. Generation after generation. Keep ignoring the common denominator or “ the pink elephant in the room “!!

Reply(2)
74
curiousthinker
4d ago

Of course a slap on the wrist and let go. If they are old enough to run the streets at 1am and commit crimes then lock them up!!!! They deserve some serious time!!! Obviously the parents Don't care or can't control them so why return them home???

Reply(1)
52
just another guy
2d ago

nothing will happen to these young criminals for beating someone else . But all hell wouldve broke loose if one of them was shot.Then we could've read how innocent they all were and that they were heading to the soup kitchen like they always do to help the less fortunate. My money is on them doing it again and again.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYPD captain accused of raping subordinate at Yankee Stadium fired

An NYPD captain who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to internal documents obtained by The Post this week. Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was canned in October after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, the records show. Brienza was accused in a December 2021 lawsuit of repeatedly raping a since-retired cop while the two were assigned to the cushy Yankee Stadium detail. Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Sicko ‘predator’ arrested for raping, kidnapping teens, 21-year-old in NYC: cops

A “predator” who sought out troubled young victims has been arrested and charged with the kidnappings and rapes of two teenage girls and a 21-year-old woman in New York, police officials said Thursday. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of preying on two 15-year-old girls, one who was reported missing from Wyandanch, Long Island, in August and the other who disappeared from Rego Park, Queens, in December, according to cops. The third known victim, the 21-year-old woman, also from Queens, was reported missing by her parents Jan. 2 after she went out on New Year’s Eve and never came home, cops said. “He’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
MEMPHIS, NY
New York Post

2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport

Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges

One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Homeless man who terrorized NYC park now in mental ward

An unhinged homeless man who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood for nearly a year was institutionalized in a mental ward — a day after The Post highlighted the woes of locals who deal with him, officials said. Sheldon Shrouder, 47, was picked up by cops on Jan. 17 on criminal mischief charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment building on Lexington Avenue near East 25th Street and causing damage to a trash compactor room and a tool bag, the NYPD said Friday. Officers then brought Shrouder, who has been referred to as Howard in the neighborhood, to Bellevue Hospital for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed

The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and Arrest

Around 12:55 am on Saturday, January 21, Jordy Torres- Cabezas, age 33 and his brother Dilan Pachecho-Cabesas, 16, were throwing glass bottles along with an unrelated man, Alejandro Pollo 19, while at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue. It is not clear who they were tossing bottles at, but one of the bottles struck 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire. Nazaire is a hotel security worker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy