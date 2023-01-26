RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. When deputies went to the student's home to investigate the shooting threat, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO