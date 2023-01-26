Read full article on original website
Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations increased Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,836, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 80-year-old woman...
West Virginia Senate advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Anti-Racism Act of 2023 approved by W.Va. House of Delegates panel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After much debate, a West Virginia House of Delegates panel has advanced a bill that would prohibit school districts from teaching that “one race is inherently, morally or intellectually superior to another.”. The Anti-Racism Act of 2023, which has already passed the state Senate,...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Charleston Restaurant Week shows support for Regal Apartments fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Restaurant week kicks off in Charleston, but this year some owners will be serving up kindness. The Regal Apartments fire created a ripple effect across the city as residents, lawmakers, and now business owners dropped everything to support the 35 families now homeless. "When you...
Dispatchers: Home of man accused in VFD embezzlement case destroyed by fire
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County dispatchers said the home of a man who was accused of embezzling from a fire department was destroyed Monday by a fire. Dispatchers said the home of Thomas Owen Perry Jr. burned down about 12:30 p.m. in Phico. People were home when...
Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. When deputies went to the student's home to investigate the shooting threat, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
Charleston missing man found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Man arrested in West Virginia after fleeing from police, eating drugs
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Leivasy, West Virginia, area after he drove under the influence (DUI), fled from police, and overdosed on drugs he possessed. According to Summersville Police Department (SPD), Cpl. Steven Mullins tried to stop a driver suspected to be under the influence on Saturday night. The […]
