Kanawha County, WV

Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Anti-Racism Act of 2023 approved by W.Va. House of Delegates panel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After much debate, a West Virginia House of Delegates panel has advanced a bill that would prohibit school districts from teaching that “one race is inherently, morally or intellectually superior to another.”. The Anti-Racism Act of 2023, which has already passed the state Senate,...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Charleston Restaurant Week shows support for Regal Apartments fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Restaurant week kicks off in Charleston, but this year some owners will be serving up kindness. The Regal Apartments fire created a ripple effect across the city as residents, lawmakers, and now business owners dropped everything to support the 35 families now homeless. "When you...
Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. When deputies went to the student's home to investigate the shooting threat, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
Charleston missing man found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
