Shoppers Are Seriously Impressed With This ‘Game-Changing’ Product That Helps Alleviate Symptoms of PMS & PMDD

Shoppers Are Seriously Impressed With This ‘Game-Changing’ Product Marea wellness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dealing with your menstrual cycle can be challenging. From managing cramps to balancing mood swings, it can really wreak havoc on your day and routines. Don’t even mention those hormonal headaches that make it impossible to get anything done throughout the day. If you’re dealing with any of these symptoms, it’s time to find some relief. That’s where this ‘game-changing’ PMS elixir comes in to help.

Marea Wellness’ PMS Elixir promises to help with a laundry list of period symptoms like cramps, bloating and mood swings, to name a few. The brand says if you deal with any of these during your cycles, then it’s “likely stemming from a nutritional deficiency.” So how does it work? “The micronutrients in the PMS Elixir work to replenish common deficiencies that tend to keep menstruators in hormonal dysfunction,” the brand says. They also added, “Even if you are eating foods that provide enough micronutrients, it’s very common that your body isn’t properly absorbing the nutrients it needs. Science has shown that supplementing these specific nutrients at key levels, in the right forms, can support your body in maintaining hormonal balance.”

Luckily the menstruator multivitamin helps to add the nutrients needed for healthy hormones and cycles. It’s packed with magnesium, zinc, vitamin D and many more. It’s also dairy-free, gluten-free, and free from synthetic fillers. Instead, each pack includes

Marea Wellness PMS Elixir

Marea Wellness

The menstruator multivitamin is so easy to use. Just add one stick to 6oz of water (or more) and enjoy. You can also add it to your other favorite drinks. You can keep them in your car or gym bag, so you always have one when you need.

Shoppers are so impressed with the elixir that many call it “life-changing” and an “answer to prayers.” One wrote, “I’ve been suffering from PMDD and peri-menopause for several years. I’ve been so, so tired. This has given me more energy and hope! I tell all my friends about it. Extra bonus, no more swallowing all those vitamins. Can I get an Amen? Thank you, Marea!”

Another reviewer shared that the PMS elixir also calmed mood swings. “I went from 10 days of intense depression and irritability that kept me from my work to 2 days of mild irritability before my period. When I noticed I felt happy a week before my period this month, I was amazed.”

A final shopper asked: “It was this easy all along?!” They added, “Have menstruated twice since starting this Elixir, and WOW! Have tried every tincture in the book, modified my diet, researched cycle syncing, and all along, all I had to do was try Marea. Expensive but SO worth it- cramps barely noticeable, no headaches, my mood is way more manageable, and my energy level is up!”