Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Related
Original Coney Island celebrates 100 years in downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For 100 years, The Original Coney Island of Scranton has served thousands and thousands of Texas wieners and burgers to hungry customers. The business on Cedar Avenue has been a staple in the community, and owner Brendan Bell is excited to mark this milestone. "It's been...
Business owners band together to get people shopping small
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When Mary Beck opened Central Station Marketplace antique shop in Scranton with her husband five years ago, she had two big goals: Connect with other small business owners in the area, and survive the three-year lease on the building she bought. She's accomplished both, in large...
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
Concert raises money for organ refurbishing
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The organ fund benefit concert held on Sunday raised money for Trinity Episcopal Church's organ in Pottsville. There were performances by the Grantham Brass Project from Messiah College, organist F. Allen Artz III, and others. All of the money raised will go towards refurbishing the 100-year-old...
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is turning 100 years young. Dorothea Zekas, or Jean, of Pittston, is a World War II Navy veteran. She will turn 100 years old Saturday but celebrated the achievement Friday at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She told Newswatch...
Benefit helps veteran battling cancer
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a line trailing out the door from the Plymouth VFW Post 1425 on Main Street in the borough. Inside was just as packed, all folks coming out to a fundraiser to help Jesso, who is battling stage 4 cancer. "Just overwhelmed, amazed; I...
Mortgage burning celebration held at Lackawanna County church
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Countryside Community Church in Newton Near Clarks Summit spoke words of praise as they set fire to the church's mortgage during a celebration after worship. "This is the first time I've been here my I started serving in 1985. This is the...
Customers chose consignment store for formal wear
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Customers come into The White Pear Formal Boutique on West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven carrying ball gowns that will later be put on the racks and up for sale. Now celebrating her consignment store's 13th anniversary, owner Nanette Del Valle says business has never...
Uptick in people raising chickens at home
ASHLEY, Pa. — Inside Stromberg's Chicks and Game Birds near Ashley is everything you need to start your own chicken coop. Operations manager Frank Licata says people are looking for ways to supplement their needs amid higher prices at the grocery store. "A lot of homesteader types or backyard...
Mr. Curiosity: The Pocono News Crew Episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode, Joe sits down with the Newswatch 16 Pocono News Crew, reporter Amanda Eustice and photojournalist Dan Turansky.
Volunteer celebrates 60 years with fire company in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County is made up of volunteers of all ages. But unlike many departments, one of those volunteers has been an active member for 60 years — Max Zeller, or as his friends call him, Pappy Max. "My father was...
Retriever rehab: Students build leg for Doug the golden retriever
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's hard not to smile when you meet Doug, a two-year-old golden retriever born without a right front leg. "We puppy sat him, and lo and behold, at the end of those two weeks, he became ours," Mary Ann Stanton said. Doug belongs to Mary Ann...
Tips on how to stay safe outdoors during winter
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As the winter weather kept many people in Pottsville inside, there are some who went out into the cold. Health experts from Lehigh Valley Health Network say their emergency rooms are more crowded during wintry weather. “They don't realize the effects of the cold, and then...
Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0