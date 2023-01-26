ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Business owners band together to get people shopping small

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When Mary Beck opened Central Station Marketplace antique shop in Scranton with her husband five years ago, she had two big goals: Connect with other small business owners in the area, and survive the three-year lease on the building she bought. She's accomplished both, in large...
SCRANTON, PA
Concert raises money for organ refurbishing

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The organ fund benefit concert held on Sunday raised money for Trinity Episcopal Church's organ in Pottsville. There were performances by the Grantham Brass Project from Messiah College, organist F. Allen Artz III, and others. All of the money raised will go towards refurbishing the 100-year-old...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is turning 100 years young. Dorothea Zekas, or Jean, of Pittston, is a World War II Navy veteran. She will turn 100 years old Saturday but celebrated the achievement Friday at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She told Newswatch...
PITTSTON, PA
Benefit helps veteran battling cancer

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a line trailing out the door from the Plymouth VFW Post 1425 on Main Street in the borough. Inside was just as packed, all folks coming out to a fundraiser to help Jesso, who is battling stage 4 cancer. "Just overwhelmed, amazed; I...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Customers chose consignment store for formal wear

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Customers come into The White Pear Formal Boutique on West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven carrying ball gowns that will later be put on the racks and up for sale. Now celebrating her consignment store's 13th anniversary, owner Nanette Del Valle says business has never...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Uptick in people raising chickens at home

ASHLEY, Pa. — Inside Stromberg's Chicks and Game Birds near Ashley is everything you need to start your own chicken coop. Operations manager Frank Licata says people are looking for ways to supplement their needs amid higher prices at the grocery store. "A lot of homesteader types or backyard...
ASHLEY, PA
Tips on how to stay safe outdoors during winter

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As the winter weather kept many people in Pottsville inside, there are some who went out into the cold. Health experts from Lehigh Valley Health Network say their emergency rooms are more crowded during wintry weather. “They don't realize the effects of the cold, and then...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
