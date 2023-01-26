ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

How CMPD's helicopter 'Snoopy' helps make more arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Charlotte, police helicopters are not solely reserved for emergencies, they're part of everyday patrols. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is using the helicopters to help them track down criminals and make arrests. “We’re an extension of the boots on the ground,” Sgt. Craig Varnum, supervisor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown late Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person found shot to death at park just outside NoDa, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

B.R.A.K.E.S training teens & saving lives!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe program was born out of tragedy and is helping thousands of young adults. The B.R.A.K.E.S program is geared towards young adults to teach them how to handle themselves when driving. This morning, the founder of the program, NHR Drag racing star, Doug Herbert joined us live on Charlotte Today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection

CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start. Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

WCNC

