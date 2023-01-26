Read full article on original website
How CMPD's helicopter 'Snoopy' helps make more arrests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Charlotte, police helicopters are not solely reserved for emergencies, they're part of everyday patrols. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is using the helicopters to help them track down criminals and make arrests. “We’re an extension of the boots on the ground,” Sgt. Craig Varnum, supervisor of...
17-year-old killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Kannapolis shooting, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Kannapolis last week, police said. Kannapolis Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to Elwood Street. When they arrived, they found Ty’el Hankins, 17, of Charlotte, inside his car. According to police, Hankins had been...
Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown late Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.
Person found shot to death at park just outside NoDa, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
LOWELL, N.C. — Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness on Westover Street off Wilkinson Boulevard. The focus of the investigation was in the parking lot. The man who was shot was conscious and breathing when he was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical...
B.R.A.K.E.S training teens & saving lives!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe program was born out of tragedy and is helping thousands of young adults. The B.R.A.K.E.S program is geared towards young adults to teach them how to handle themselves when driving. This morning, the founder of the program, NHR Drag racing star, Doug Herbert joined us live on Charlotte Today.
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with fire truck in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A motorcyclist was killed when it collided with a Charlotte Fire Department ladder truck Monday, fire officials said. Ladder 24 was responding to a call when the crash happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Pineville-Matthews Road at McMahan Road in south Charlotte. The crew of Ladder 24...
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
'One person can make a difference' | Mental health advocate pushing to require suicide prevention signs in NC parking decks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mental health advocate is pushing to expand her suicide prevention signs seen in many Charlotte parking decks statewide. Fonda Bryant began partnering with parking garages in 2019 to post green signs that say, "You're not alone. Need help? The national suicide hotline: Call 800-273-8255 Text: Help to 741741."
‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sentenced for hitting and killing a local college student back in 2020. CMPD says 27-year-old Breanna McClain was driving recklessly along North Tryon Street when she crashed, head on, into a car driven by 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee. Wetherbee died 7 months later.
'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start. Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting inside Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department arrested Ragienal Roseboro, of Rock Hill, on Sunday after a shooting inside a home. Police say they were dispatched to a house along Harrison Street in Rock Hill around 4:17 a.m. to help paramedics who received a call about a shooting victim.
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
With few answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a local nonprofit will launch a letter-writing campaign
Three months after Shanquella Robinson died under suspicious circumstances while vacationing with acquaintances in Mexico, many questions remain. Last November, the authorities in Mexico issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed “aggressor” in Robinson’s death, but no arrest has been announced. To push for faster results, Million...
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
