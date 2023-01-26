Read full article on original website
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Raymond H. “PeeWee” England
Raymond H. “PeeWee” England, age 77, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away suddenly at this home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Ray was born in Crawford, Ohio, on September 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Isa Pearl (VanPelt) England. Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years Donna (Leathem) England. They were married on July 16, 1979. Along with his wife, Ray is survived by his children, Paul England of Nevada, Carolyn, Chris, and Summer, all of Richwood, Ohio. Grandchildren, Ian “Stormer” (Jessica) England, Hailee England, and Cheyenne England, and a great-grandson, Ezra England.
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Wynford dominates offensive boards to down Bucyrus
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — What a difference a year makes. Last year, Wynford struggled through a five-win season. And worse, Bucyrus beat them at Wynford — 67-62 — for the first time in over 50 years. Saturday, the one-year Royals’ turnaround was on full display against the Redmen....
Traffic stop leads to arrest
BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
