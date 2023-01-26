Raymond H. “PeeWee” England, age 77, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away suddenly at this home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Ray was born in Crawford, Ohio, on September 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Isa Pearl (VanPelt) England. Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years Donna (Leathem) England. They were married on July 16, 1979. Along with his wife, Ray is survived by his children, Paul England of Nevada, Carolyn, Chris, and Summer, all of Richwood, Ohio. Grandchildren, Ian “Stormer” (Jessica) England, Hailee England, and Cheyenne England, and a great-grandson, Ezra England.

