West Harrison up to No. 5 in IHSAA rankings
(Boone) -- West Harrison is up to fifth in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. AHSTW and Sioux City East are also ranked. Grand View Christian (Class 1A), Western Christian (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4A) are the top-ranked teams. View...
Mount Ayr boys riding seven game win streak into rematches with Nodaway Valley and Bedford
(Mount Ayr) -- After a loss to end 2022 and another to start 2023, the Mount Ayr boys basketball team has rattled off seven consecutive wins to stay in the thick of a wild Pride of Iowa Conference race. The Raiders (14-2, 9-2) are one of four Pride of Iowa...
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
(St. Louis, MO) -- The City of St. Louis will pay close to $5.2 million to settle claims by several dozen people that police violated their rights during mass arrests at a 2017 protest, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Nearly 90 people who were downtown for protests following the acquittal of former city police officer Jason Stockley will see about $58,500 per person, which equates to $4.91 million. Three others who filed individual suits related to what’s called a police kettle, which is where officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area, have settled for $85,000 each. Stockley was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith from December 2011.
Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close
(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.
Black reacts to Governor Parson's address
(Chillicothe) -- Reactions are still coming in from KMAland Missouri lawmakers regarding initiatives laid out by Governor Mike Parson earlier this month. Among the priorities outlined by Parson in his annual State of the State Address was an investment into the state's childcare system. Among other things, Parson proposes the establishment of three new childcare tax credits and an additional $78 million increase in childcare subsidy rates for providers across the state. State Senator Rusty Black, who represents Missouri's 12th Senate District, covering the majority of northwest Missouri, says he strongly supports bolstering the industry.
Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon
(KMAland) -- January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
Iowa Lawmakers Push for Drivers' Hands-Free Cellphone Use
(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill which would dramatically reduce the use of cellphones in vehicles. Right now, it is illegal in Iowa to send or read text messages while driving, but drivers can use a cellphone for navigation, which often takes more attention than texting. Senate Bill 60 would tighten the rules further, prohibiting drivers from operating a phone if it takes more than a single touch to activate or deactivate it.
