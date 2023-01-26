Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video
DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
thenewsprogress.com
School Psychologists Advocacy Action day in Richmond
A mixed group of 20 current Virginia School Psychologists and College of William & Mary School Psychology graduate program students attended the Advocacy Action Day in Richmond, VA in support of the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists (www.vaspweb.org). The purpose of the Advocacy Action Day was to raise awareness of...
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
thenewsprogress.com
RISE Collaborative Opens Registration for March 2023 Business Pitch Competition
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (January 20, 2022) – Cash prizes, feedback from business consultants and networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs await participants in the RISE Collaborative 2023 Business Pitch Competition. The free-to-enter competition will take place on March 28, 2023 at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) in South...
Greensville County sixth grader brings weapon to school
In a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards informed the school community that a sixth-grade student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School had brought a gun to school earlier that day.
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
chathamstartribune.com
Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A
Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
thenewsprogress.com
Dicks charged in Chase City murder
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 14 indictments to individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Mark Dicks of Chase City is charged with the 2nd degree murder of Orenzo Jason Redd, 41. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s...
thenewsprogress.com
New moms get books at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital thanks to local organizations
Alpha Pi and Dance it Out donate books to the Garland Birthing Center. The sound of a parent’s voice can bring comfort to a newborn, and reading is one way to help strengthen their bond. Studies show infants who have books read to them will have more opportunity to develop basic language skills later in life, such as listening, speaking and writing.
WSET
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
WBTM
Woman Killed in Danville House Fire Identified, Cause of the Fire Revealed
A woman that was killed in a Danville house fire on Monday morning has been identified as 71-year-old Annette Howard. The fire began at 3:50 am at 512 Lewis Street. Upon arrival firefighters were made aware that a woman was still inside the home. Crews made entry into the home and retrieved the woman. Once they got outside they began administering CPR until the Danville Life Saving Crew transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
Comments / 0