Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO