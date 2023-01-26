Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Gov. Dunleavy’s Ideas for Alaska’s Future
In his recent state of the state address, Governor Mike Dunleavy laid out ideas for Alaska’s economic future, such as using state forest land for carbon sequestration. He also wants more funding for statehood defense and said he’ll work with legislators to make Alaska the ‘most pro life state in the country.’ What are the Governor’s ideas for the permanent fund dividend, funding for education, affordable housing and healthy communities? We’ll ask when the Governor is our guest on the next Talk of Alaska.
Drygas hired to represent state employee union as executive director of ASEA
She may not be running Alaska’s elections as lieutenant governor, but Heidi Drygas, the former commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development under Gov. Bill Walker, is going to be running one of the biggest unions in the state. Drygas has been named executive director of Alaska...
valleynewslive.com
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska
Marine sanctuaries are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but like the rest of the state’s coastline, they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand. In the Ocean Guardian School […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 29, 2023
We are almost two weeks into the legislative session. Everyone in Juneau is settling in to what is sure to be a weird session. With a Republican governor, bipartisan Senate majority, and a Republican controlled House thanks to the four members of the Bush Caucus, things are sure to get interesting the next few months. The deadline to file for the seven Anchorage Assembly seats was on Friday, though the withdrawal deadline is Tuesday at 5 pm. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) introduced his carbon bill, which he hopes will bring new revenues to the state. And some more politicos are on the move.
Alaska health officials and providers work on strategies for responding to tuberculosis surge
More than 70 years ago, when Elizabeth Sunnyboy was a young girl living in the lower Yukon River village of St. Mary’s, two men knocked on the family door, told her father there was a plane waiting for him and whisked him away without explanation. “We didn’t know why the plane was waiting for him. […] The post Alaska health officials and providers work on strategies for responding to tuberculosis surge appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
mixfmalaska.com
An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It really is a calling:’ Fire department candidates up to the task
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh cohort of future Anchorage firefighters are beginning their Fire Academy experience. The Anchorage Fire Academy, which began earlier this month, could add as many as 22 new firefighters to the Anchorage Fire Department. This year’s class comes from all different backgrounds, from those brand new to the fire station to trainees that come from a family of firefighters. The class was handpicked from a list of over 300 applicants.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipal candidates set for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ballot is set for the upcoming Regular Municipal Election on April 4. The last day for candidates to file was Friday, Jan. 27. See below for a full list of candidates for the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board. Anchorage Assembly Candidates. District 1 -...
Alaska education industry wants your PFD, but will our graduates even be able to read their diplomas?
We knew this was coming—the coordinated assault by various special interest groups to increase education funding, and using your PFD to pay for it. The special interest groups believe they know better than you about how to spend your money. The education industry attended the Senate Education Committee on...
alaskapublic.org
More than half of Anchorage’s Assembly seats are up for election, with only two incumbents filed
More than half of the seats on the Anchorage Assembly are up for election this April, and only two incumbents are seeking reelection. Friday was the deadline to file to run in the April 4 city election. There are 21 people running for seven open Assembly seats, and the only...
akbizmag.com
Native Youth Olympics Carry on Traditions of Strength, Endurance, and Good Sportsmanship
Each year, approximately 2,000 students statewide take part in Native Youth Olympics junior and senior games, athletic contests based on skills crucial to Alaska Natives people’s traditional way of life. More than just a display of athletic prowess, the events focus on promoting healthy lifestyles, positive self-esteem, leadership skills, and good sportsmanship through friendly athletic competition.
Alaska joins lawsuit over new ‘woke’ retirement investment rule at Department of Labor
Alaska and 24 other states filed a complaint last week against a U.S. Department of Labor rule that, starting today, will allow retirement account managers to invest their clients’ money into funds that prioritize or consider environmental and social values, rather than traditional fiduciary standards. The new rule, allowing...
alaskapublic.org
What do you want to ask Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?
The Anchorage municipal election is April 4. There are seven Anchorage Assembly seats up for election, and two seats on the Anchorage School Board. We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for all of the candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 30, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A classic fight is brewing over drilling for oil in Alaska,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su bus workers get serious about striking as negotiations continue
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A strike of Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District bus workers remains a possibility after representatives from their union and Durham School Services failed to settle a contract dispute after returning to the negotiation table Monday. Earlier this month union members overwhelmingly voted 98% in favor of authorizing...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska teachers hone their craft at education conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1,000 teachers attended the annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday at the Dena’ina Center. The two-day conference centered on new ways Alaskan instructors can teach and connect with their students. “We’re focusing in on reading, we’re focusing in...
Comments / 7