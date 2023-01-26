ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals

In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision. "After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City. Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health

LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

COVID cases still back to spring levels in Nebraska

Nebraska's COVID-19 case count dropped again last week, extending a nine-month low and a first-in-pandemic winter respite from the virus. The state reported 800 cases last week, down 13.4% from 924 the previous week, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The latest tally marked the second...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers consider creative solutions to teacher shortage

Retention bonuses, student loan forgiveness and alternative certification are just some of the proposed solutions lawmakers are pondering to address Nebraska's teacher shortage. The Legislature's Education Committee reviewed a series of bills Monday that offered creative ideas for fixing a stubborn workforce problem that's forcing schools to leave positions vacant.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen zeroes in on Nebraska workforce development, tax reduction

Gov. Jim Pillen delivered a conservative message Monday to participants and listeners in his first monthly statewide call-in radio show while centering on the need for workforce development and retention of young Nebraskans. Pillen, who is approaching his first month in office, said he is committed to "transformative tax policy"...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
doniphanherald.com

TikTok video leads to assault charge after crash near York

YORK — A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a felony assault charge after a TikTok video he posted following a traffic accident was seen by police. York police officers were called to an injury accident at the Interstate 80 interchange Oct. 21. Both vehicles involved were in the ditch just north of the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy