ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Health Highlights: Jan. 26, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THcKa_0kSbBjui00

Autism diagnosis is getting better, but not for everyone. Autism cases are surging in the New York-New Jersey metro area, mainly fueled by the diagnosis of autistic children who don't have intellectual disabilities, a new study reports. Read more

Home exercise can help the aging brain, but group exercise may even be better. A good physical workout benefits an older brain. So does socializing. Put those two together and the payoff may be even bigger, research shows. Read more

Latest COVID booster is effective against XBB variant. The shots cut risk of infection nearly in half in adults up to age 49, according to the latest CDC data. Read more

Breathing in dirty air in pregnancy could harm a kid's development. Exposure to particle pollution during pregnancy is linked to lower scores at age 2 on thinking, motor and language skills, new research shows. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy