Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores. Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday. Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family. He credits his passion for music for helping him survive. Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Children’s table holds food distribution in Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food distribution in Bronson on Monday. The distribution happens everyone Monday at the Children’s Table, and that is located at 680 Thrasher Blvd in Bronson. The event will run from noon until 2 p.m.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level. Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program. He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’ is a nationally-touring exhibition curated by writer and photographer, Deborah Willis. “The show is broken up into three themes that all highlight beauty, specifically black beauty,” said Jade Powers, curator of contemporary art at The Harn. “The oldest work is from the 1890s and the newest work is from 2016, so the exhibition spend over 100 years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media. The student made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

People across North Central Florida learn to use ham radios for communication

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society invited the public to Waldo City Square to show a demonstration of another form of communication in case of severe emergency situations. Amateur radios, better known as ham radios, were invented in the early 1900′s to communicate during power outages. “One...
WALDO, FL

