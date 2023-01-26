Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Portia Payne Gaines
She was born Portia Payne on January 9, 1931 in Center, Texas. She was the second of four children born to A.J. (Jimmie) Payne and Coy Dellinger Payne, and she cast herself as the leader and boss and idea maker of her siblings. Many of those ideas landed them in trouble, but their adventures taught them much about life, and themselves. She loved her siblings deeply, and was so proud of them.
scttx.com
“My First Ice Cream” by Doug Fincher
January 30, 2023 - I woke up at 2:00 this morning and recalled something that happened to me years ago…. in Center, Texas. My earliest life memories began when I was three years old and I ate my first ice cream on June 19th of that year. My parents made home-made ice cream on that day every year to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Mother was 15 years old and Daddy was 20 when Daddy eloped with her, drove to Mansfield, La. and got married by lying about her age. And every year…without fail… on June 19th, they got us kids together to make ice cream.
scttx.com
TxDOT Crews Pre-Treat in Preparation of Winter Storms
January 30, 2023 - Lufkin District crews will pre-treat bridges and problematic areas in Houston, Nacogdoches, and Shelby counties in preparation for any winter weather that could impact these areas this week. Crews will also monitor and prepare for heavy rainfall expected later this week by inspecting drainage structures to...
scttx.com
Giovanna Mooney Searcy
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in Center, Texas with Linda Searcy officiating. After graduating Center High School, Givvie went on to marry the love of her life (Leon) while he was serving in the Navy during the Korean War. She went on to graduate from college with a degree in business and worked her entire career with AT & T and became one of the first women managers in her division. This was a testament to her ability to excel in business and her personal life.
scttx.com
Panola College Baseball Starts 2023 Season
January 30, 2023 - Panola College Baseball opened up the 2023 campaign this past weekend. The newly renovated Jim Reeves Memorial Turf field was nothing short of spectacular. The Ponies took the first two games of the series on Friday, and then Saturday’s contest was cancelled due to rain after attempting to play.
scttx.com
Jimmy Dale Hagler
Jimmy Dale Hagler, 72, of Center, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on December 30, 1950, in Center, Texas, to the late L.E. Hagler and Alice Wiggins Hagler. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at...
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 4 Calls for Week of Jan. 22-28
January 30, 2023 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a fairly average call volume for the week of January 22nd through 28th with 4 calls. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Sunday at 12:26pm a page was received in regards to a grass fire in a pasture...
scttx.com
Sandra Lynette Hinson Latham
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:30pm. Service will be held at Triumph the Kingdom and the Church located at 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas 75935. Rev. Richard E. Edwards will be officiating. Sandra, the second child, was born January 13, 1950, in Center, Texas...
scttx.com
Commissioners Continue Discussions Over Jail Plumbing Repair
January 30, 2023 - The Shelby County Commissioners continued discussions during their Wednesday, January 25, 2023, meeting over emergency plumbing repairs and the contract with the company performing them. “We have spoken previously with GrantWorks about the procedure to be followed and the terms of the contract that have to...
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Special Meeting, Feb. 2 Agenda
January 30, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2023 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a special meeting at 5pm, at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached to...
scttx.com
Janice Lorraine Moody
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Bro. Johnny Lewis and Sister Melba Rodgers officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born September 17, 1951, Janice is the...
Comments / 0