Montgomery, MN

CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in White Bear Lake identified

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The officer who was shot while trying to execute a search warrant in White Bear Lake has been identified as Ryan Sheak.Sheak, a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, was shot three times on Tuesday night. Thirty-three  year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. faces multiple charges - including first-degree attempted murder - for allegedly shooting Sheak.Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge, and officers were serving a warrant at the Lakewood Hills Apartments around 10 p.m. Charging documents said a family member let four officers into the home, who all announced their presence and spoke to Holmgren through a bedroom door.Holmgren, however, fired a gun multiple times, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, the documents state. Sheak was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition as of Friday, White Bear Lake police say.Sheak has served as a DARE officer, training officer, and also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.Holmgren is being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm

The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree

(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
BROWNTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN

