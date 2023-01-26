Read full article on original website
Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run
One of two Richfield students struck by a suspected drunk-driver while walking in Bloomington on Friday night has died, according to district officials. Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky and police have identified the students as siblings Donald Gayton Jr., 17, and Tamya Gayton, 14. "We have learned that Donald...
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
Taekwondo instructor sentenced for ex-girlfriend's attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A former taekwondo instructor who tried to have the mother of his child killed has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Shereen Askalani sentenced Timothy Amacher to 18 years in prison, the maximum sentence without going over Minnesota guidelines. Back...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in White Bear Lake identified
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The officer who was shot while trying to execute a search warrant in White Bear Lake has been identified as Ryan Sheak.Sheak, a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, was shot three times on Tuesday night. Thirty-three year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. faces multiple charges - including first-degree attempted murder - for allegedly shooting Sheak.Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge, and officers were serving a warrant at the Lakewood Hills Apartments around 10 p.m. Charging documents said a family member let four officers into the home, who all announced their presence and spoke to Holmgren through a bedroom door.Holmgren, however, fired a gun multiple times, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, the documents state. Sheak was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition as of Friday, White Bear Lake police say.Sheak has served as a DARE officer, training officer, and also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.Holmgren is being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Trial for woman accused in shooting death of her son who was found in car trunk
Trial starts Monday in Hennepin County court for the woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son to death, the boy’s body found in the trunk of her car
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Police: Truck burst into in flames after driver rammed Hutchinson squad car
Police in Hutchinson say a suspect who fled officers had to be pulled from his burning vehicle after he allegedly rammed a squad car, causing his truck to catch fire. The Hutchinson Police Department said officers received a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a Ford truck that had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle on Highway 15.
Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
