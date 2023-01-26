Read full article on original website
Gov. Sanders signs executive order to 'limit government overreach', improve education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed another executive order Thursday that focuses on the academic and financial planning processes. "Arkansas's existing academic and financial planning processes create significant administrative burdens for local school districts, encourage inefficient spending, exacerbate bureaucratic waste and detract school officials from more critical education priorities," Sanders said in a press release.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Advocates for school choice rally at State Capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are a lot of choices parents get to make, and on Thursday, advocates for school choice pushed for one more. Speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke on multiple education topics. "This is not about school choice,...
Jury finds Richard Barnett guilty on all counts for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has officially closed with the jury finding him guilty on all eight counts related to the incident. Arguments came to a close in the federal...
