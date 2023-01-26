ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Gov. Sanders signs executive order to 'limit government overreach', improve education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed another executive order Thursday that focuses on the academic and financial planning processes. "Arkansas's existing academic and financial planning processes create significant administrative burdens for local school districts, encourage inefficient spending, exacerbate bureaucratic waste and detract school officials from more critical education priorities," Sanders said in a press release.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Advocates for school choice rally at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are a lot of choices parents get to make, and on Thursday, advocates for school choice pushed for one more. Speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke on multiple education topics. "This is not about school choice,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy