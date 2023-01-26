Read full article on original website
School Psychologists Advocacy Action day in Richmond
A mixed group of 20 current Virginia School Psychologists and College of William & Mary School Psychology graduate program students attended the Advocacy Action Day in Richmond, VA in support of the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists (www.vaspweb.org). The purpose of the Advocacy Action Day was to raise awareness of...
RISE Collaborative Opens Registration for March 2023 Business Pitch Competition
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (January 20, 2022) – Cash prizes, feedback from business consultants and networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs await participants in the RISE Collaborative 2023 Business Pitch Competition. The free-to-enter competition will take place on March 28, 2023 at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) in South...
New moms get books at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital thanks to local organizations
Alpha Pi and Dance it Out donate books to the Garland Birthing Center. The sound of a parent’s voice can bring comfort to a newborn, and reading is one way to help strengthen their bond. Studies show infants who have books read to them will have more opportunity to develop basic language skills later in life, such as listening, speaking and writing.
