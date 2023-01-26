WILMINGTON – Well, well, well, look what the ‘Wild’ cat dragged in: a four-game winning streak. After going winless in the first third of the season at 0-6-1, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team has completely turned the tides and have won four in a row, including the tail end of a home-and-home sweep against Watertown last Wednesday, followed up by a convincing win over Melrose played on Senior Night on Saturday afternoon at Ristuccia.

