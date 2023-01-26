Read full article on original website
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
School Committee reacts to town manager’s response about the current Wildwood programs
WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, they discussed updates to the 2023-2024 proposed budget including a recommendation from the town manager to cut the cost of moving the Wildwood programs into the middle school and the West. The meeting also pertained to updates on the MSBA process and school start times.
Whitsons named food vendor for Burlington Public Schools
BURLINGTON - In lieu of Food Service Director Karen Damaso retiring from her position of 24 year at the end of November, school officials approved a motion to move forward with Whitsons as the district’s food vendor for the rest of this school year,. The food service management company...
Board of Health updates tobacco regulations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met last week. The board discussed draft tobacco control regulations to be incorporated into the town’s regulations to mirror the state statute. Massachusetts updated its tobacco control laws in 2019, according to chair Ray Barry. Tewksbury’s tobacco control agent, Ron Beauregard,...
School Committee hears student support services update
WILMINGTON — The School Committee received updates on student support services during their meeting last week from Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand and Coordinator of Behavioral Health & Social Emotional Support Christine Murray. Brown-LeGrand named some known challenges in mental wellbeing of students from depression, anxiety, and...
School Committee updates on the middle school
WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff. First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
TPS preschool program to expand across town
TEWKSBURY — As many Tewksbury residents are struggling with the high cost of child care, administrators are working to reimagine the Tewksbury Public Schools preschool program to give students an affordable, early educational experience that supports all learners. Currently, special education services for preschool students are only offered at...
Seven months on the job and things are changing for the better: Sitting down with WHS (Interim) Athletic Director Dennis Ingram
Dennis Ingram has held the Wilmington High School Athletic Director's job – on an interim basis – since July 1st. When he took over, he became the school's fifth (counting Ed Harrison twice) person to sit in the chair since June 30th of 2016. During that time frame...
Wrestlers pick up first dual meet win, continue to progress
The Wilmington High School wrestling team has truly come a long way. A team of inexperienced, first-year wrestlers entered the season under the helm of head coach Kevin Riley simply working to learn the techniques of the sport. Flash forward to now, the team just picked up their first win...
Hally thriving on and off the ice
WILMINGTON — Throughout the world of ice hockey, from amateur to professional levels, there are those pundits who forecast the gradual decline of the sport’s popularity, particularly among school-aged children. Their somber prognosis is partly based on the affordability of this expensive pastime, as well as the availability of alternative athletic pursuits.
Gymnastics team splits pair of meets
TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team competed in a league tri-meet against North Andover and Lowell on Sunday, which was a make-up of the original scheduled event on Friday, which was cancelled with the snow. Held at Wilkey's Gymnastics, the Redmen were edged out by North...
From a 7-game winless streak to a 4-game winning streak: Wildcats catching fire at the right time
WILMINGTON – Well, well, well, look what the ‘Wild’ cat dragged in: a four-game winning streak. After going winless in the first third of the season at 0-6-1, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team has completely turned the tides and have won four in a row, including the tail end of a home-and-home sweep against Watertown last Wednesday, followed up by a convincing win over Melrose played on Senior Night on Saturday afternoon at Ristuccia.
Wilmington/Stoneham Girls team enjoys come from behind win over Fenwick
MIDDLETON — Just when it seemed as if the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team might suffer a loss to Bishop-Fenwick last Wednesday night, they engineered a dramatic come-from-behind rally and in doing so, avoided back-to-back defeats. Trailing 3-1 after two periods of hockey, Stoneham-Wilmington came storming back with four...
No quit in these Redmen; Boys Hoop on a winning streak
METHUEN – Back on December 20th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team watched a double-digit lead against Methuen turn into a double-digit loss. On Tuesday night, in round-two, the Redmen made sure that didn't happen. Tewksbury played fantastic all night, and defeated the athletic, sharp shooting Methuen...
Boys Basketball team again comes so, so close
BELMONT — Coming into this winter season, it was expected that the inexperience of the Wilmington High School boys basketball team wasn’t going to make it easy on them. A first year interim head coach paired with many first year varsity players is not a recipe for immediate success, which has proven itself accurate at this point in the season.
Simply Heartbreaking: Three-sport captain Victoria Catanzano sees her athletic career come to an end after third ACL tear
TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
Lorick and Roberts chosen to two elite Bowl Games
This past weekend, two local football players were chosen to participate in elite college showcase games this past weekend, which included scouts from both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League in attendance. Tewksbury resident Masyn Lorick was chosen to participate in the ‘Dream Bowl’ which was held...
