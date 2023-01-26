ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

4 people, including 2 children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County

ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in Prince George's County, authorities said. Around 7 a.m., the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), Pete Piringer, tweeted that crews responded to a collision involving multiple pedestrians along Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 injured after shooting at Gaithersburg apartment, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At least two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland, police said. Just before 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of N Summit Ave. near Girard Street for the report of a shooting that just occurred, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Award-winning sculptors wow the public at the Leesburg Ice Festival

LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Typically, people hide inside from the cold, but Saturday in Leesburg it brought a huge crowd outside. The Village at Leesburg hosted its Ice Festival Saturday. Family fun like ice skating, specialty drinks and games were available, and coolest of all, one-of-a-kind sculptures created by award-winning ice carvers.
LEESBURG, VA

