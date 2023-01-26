Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
ctexaminer.com
Legacy Theatre Opens Third Season in Landmark Rebuild in Stony Creek
STONY CREEK – Poets, painters, playwrights invent hobbles and haikus, anything, to avoid beginning with a blank page. In this case, Wyeth Architects, a small Chester-based design firm with a specialty in passive house design, the constraints were everywhere preexisting when they started work on the Legacy Theatre in Branford.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once': Mitski, Grad Of College In Westchester, Gets Oscar Nod
Popular singer-songwriter Mitski, who graduated from a college in Westchester County, has received an Oscar nomination for an original song she helped work on. The Oscar nod was awarded for the song "This Is A Life," which was featured in the movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and …
thebeveragejournal.com
Martinis & Mistletoe Features Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Waterbury’s Palace Theater hosted its annual Martinis & Mistletoe holiday party and fundraiser sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka on Dec. 8. The event showcased festive holiday cocktails by five local venues: The Kitchen in Prospect, Sans Souci Restaurant, Signatures Restaurant, Verdi Restaurant and Vyne Restaurant & Bar. Bartenders from each venue were on-site mixing and pouring craft cocktails for guests using Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the base spirit. Guests were invited to vote for their favorite, with San Souci Restaurant in Waterbury winning top place with its Christmas Cosmo, a blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec, lime juice and white cranberry juice created by Polly Zagorski and Chloe Tompkins. Guests also enjoyed light fare by Emily’s Catering, a photo station, a raffle drawing and live music throughout the evening. All proceeds benefited the Palace Theater Annual Fund, which is used to preserve and operate the historic theater and continue to serve diverse audiences with its cultural and educational offerings.
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle
Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle. Earlier Report - New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video) Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show,...
Our Lives: 'Peace by Piece' - Bridgeport author speaks on new book based on quilting group
Lizzy Rockwell is a quilter and author from Bridgeport. She wrote and illustrated a book based on the quilting group Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project. News 12’s Gwen Edwards spoke to Rockwell about the book and her career.
Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
New York YIMBY
Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut
New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
Hayestown Road Should Be Fun on Friday Morning in Danbury
Taking Exit 6 off of I-84 Westbound in Danbury is usually an adventure, but tomorrow, Friday morning, January 26, 2023, it should be extra fun, why? Free Dunkin', if you're a Danbury resident, I'll explain. The Dunkin' at 16-18 Hayestown Road in Danbury has been temporarily closed while the building...
NYC winter breaks record for latest measurable snowfall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet winter in New York City is poised to be a record breaking one. The last time the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station waited this long for its first measurable snowfall of the season — a term that represents one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — was 50 years ago, on Jan. 29, 1973.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
iheart.com
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
Eyewitness News
Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
