Fairfield, CT

ctexaminer.com

Legacy Theatre Opens Third Season in Landmark Rebuild in Stony Creek

STONY CREEK – Poets, painters, playwrights invent hobbles and haikus, anything, to avoid beginning with a blank page. In this case, Wyeth Architects, a small Chester-based design firm with a specialty in passive house design, the constraints were everywhere preexisting when they started work on the Legacy Theatre in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Martinis & Mistletoe Features Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Waterbury’s Palace Theater hosted its annual Martinis & Mistletoe holiday party and fundraiser sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka on Dec. 8. The event showcased festive holiday cocktails by five local venues: The Kitchen in Prospect, Sans Souci Restaurant, Signatures Restaurant, Verdi Restaurant and Vyne Restaurant & Bar. Bartenders from each venue were on-site mixing and pouring craft cocktails for guests using Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the base spirit. Guests were invited to vote for their favorite, with San Souci Restaurant in Waterbury winning top place with its Christmas Cosmo, a blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec, lime juice and white cranberry juice created by Polly Zagorski and Chloe Tompkins. Guests also enjoyed light fare by Emily’s Catering, a photo station, a raffle drawing and live music throughout the evening. All proceeds benefited the Palace Theater Annual Fund, which is used to preserve and operate the historic theater and continue to serve diverse audiences with its cultural and educational offerings.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
MADISON, CT
Robb Report

Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination

This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut

New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Hayestown Road Should Be Fun on Friday Morning in Danbury

Taking Exit 6 off of I-84 Westbound in Danbury is usually an adventure, but tomorrow, Friday morning, January 26, 2023, it should be extra fun, why? Free Dunkin', if you're a Danbury resident, I'll explain. The Dunkin' at 16-18 Hayestown Road in Danbury has been temporarily closed while the building...
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
iheart.com

The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years

The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen

Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
PORTLAND, CT

