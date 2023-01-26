Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For February 2023
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 27 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 1/30/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): An auspicious Moon/Jupiter sextile shows that a farfetched idea isn't so fantastic. You'll soon meet the person who can help make it happen. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): It's not too late to heal hurt feelings, but you'll have to do a lot more than promise to be attentive in the future. Loved ones expect you to prove it.
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Your weekly horoscope, Jan. 25-31, 2023
The post Your weekly horoscope, Jan. 25-31, 2023 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
suggest.com
January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Elite Daily
Your January 30, 2023 Weekly Horoscope Has Major Main Character Energy
If you’re reading this, it means that you officially made it through the first month of 2023 (hopefully unscathed by the Mercury and Mars retrograde). January tends to be jam-packed with twists and turns, but you’ll be glad to know that from an astrological perspective, February’s bound to be much more chill. While the first week of the month does include a *slightly* intense full moon in Leo, this energy is likely to energize and inspire you, rather than leave you feeling depleted and unmotivated. It’s time to allow your own identity to take up space. Your January 30, 2023 weekly horoscope is a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel seen, and there’s no need to dim your light — especially when it comes to advocating for what you believe in.
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
Clayton News Daily
What Does Angel Number 999 Mean for You in 2023?
Have you noticed that talk about numerology and angel numbers seems to be everywhere these days? If it's been hard to fully understand, we totally get it and are happy to guide you through these popular beliefs. Angel numbers are a series of numbers that appear together, and keep showing up in someone's life in order to send a message. They are called angel numbers, or spiritual numbers, because many people believe that this is how angels communicate with individuals in their everyday lives. And one example is angel number 999.
collective.world
The Relationship Each Zodiac Wants (In One Sentence)
You want a relationship that makes you feel energized, like every single day is a new adventure, even when you’re doing something as mundane as going grocery shopping. You want a relationship that makes you feel like you’re at home, like you’ve found a place where you can one hundred percent be yourself and never have to walk on eggshells.
Capricorn—Your February Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected in Your Love Life
A busy bee you will be this month, Capricorn. Your Capricorn horoscope for February 2023 wants you to get ready for a booked schedule, because your world is about to start moving a lot faster. Saturn—your ruling planet—closes in on the Sun as of February 16, and the headline is hard work, discipline and patience. You will likely receive some recognition or take on some new responsibility. Either way, it’s time to simplify your way of working and release the things that are no longer serving you in achieving your goals. If you have been working hard already, Saturn will show...
cntraveler.com
February Horoscope 2023: Why This Month Is Ideal for Beach Getaways and Group Trips
Your February horoscope 2023 brings lots of good news. The month kicks off with the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn in Aquarius, making it an especially social time. Ruled by Saturn, Aquarius is a sign that speaks to social order, groups and communities, and the ideas necessary to improve societal systems. When planets are in Aquarius, you may notice yourself making connections with people who share similar interests, mindsets, or goals, in ways that make everyone involved feel more supported. When it comes to travel, it’s important to reflect on the fact that, while you may or may not fit into every space you enter, there is always common ground to be found.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
collective.world
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Prioritize Trust, Loyalty & Commitment Above All
Your love horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 offers us authenticity, even if it isn’t particularly passionate! Sometimes, the most genuine form of love doesn’t seem obvious. Instead of flowers and grand gestures, it looks like doing your partner’s laundry or picking them up from work; it looks like making your lover breakfast because you know they had trouble sleeping last night. This week’s astrology is calling on you to strengthen the trust and support in both your romantic and platonic relationships. Mercury stations direct in pragmatic Capricorn on Wednesday after having been retrograde since December 29. As...
Your February Horoscope Predicts a Positive & Uplifting Shift For Every Zodiac Sign
Your February 2023 horoscope invites you to enjoy the shortest month of the year with a calmer, sweeter sky. Aquarius season is upon us, driving you to spearhead positive change and set your focus on bigger ideas and higher ideals. When the Sun is in this fixed air sign, it encourages you to make the world a better place. All of the planet’s are on their direct path until April 2023, so we can finally rest from the retrogrades that have been wreaking havoc. We are talking about almost three months of unadulterated planetary energy. Finally! This is the time to...
msn.com
Which zodiac sign is compatible with yours?
Slide 1 of 13: Compatibility is a key component of any relationship, whether that’s in love or friendship. While their work is not based in science, astrologers suggest the way to decipher who you’ll work best with is through the stars. So who is best set to sweep you off your feet or make rainy days feel sunny? Here’s a handy roundup.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
119K+
Followers
24K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0