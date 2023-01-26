Read full article on original website
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Legendary Baseball Coach DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Jenn Leach
The richest basketball players in the world
You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Larry Brown Sports
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
LeBron James’ outburst compels NBA refs Union to issue unusual statement after ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Lakers vs Celtics game
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, suffered a double upset from the loss against the Boston Celtics and an unacceptable mistake from the referees on Saturday night. The Lakers fought tooth and nail with the mighty Celtics and took the game to overtime, but eventually bit the dust. Due...
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles Fans
Joey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game. Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.
"I came to be superior to Kobe" - Dwyane Wade revealed what Shaquille O'Neal vowed in his first season with the Heat
D-Wade couldn't understand where Shaq was coming from at the time
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
ClutchPoints
Kelsey Plum’s hilarious reaction to Candace Parker bombshell
When Kelsey Plum went to take a nap, the Las Vegas Aces were still searching for the last piece of their starting lineup. When she woke up hours later, the vacancy was filled by one of the greatest basketball players the sport has ever seen. Candace Parker announced on Instagram...
