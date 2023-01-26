ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

WSFA

Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
SELMA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief

A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested

ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
ASHVILLE, AL
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
Essence

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author

Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks

Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Friday evening crash claimed the life of Reymundo Teyes Brindies, 32, of Tallassee. At approximately 10:03 p.m. on Friday night, Brindies was fatally injured when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 on Redland Road about 15 miles west of Tallassee.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

