ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
WSFA
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
alabamanews.net
Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
wbrc.com
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
WSFA
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Friday evening crash claimed the life of Reymundo Teyes Brindies, 32, of Tallassee. At approximately 10:03 p.m. on Friday night, Brindies was fatally injured when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 on Redland Road about 15 miles west of Tallassee.
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
