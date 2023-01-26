Read full article on original website
Mrs.H
4d ago
I homeschool as early as I can I start to teach them I wouldn’t put them in public till 1st due to them needing to be grow a bit
KXLY
WA bill aims to teach kids about underrepresented groups
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A new bill being introduced in Olympia would support the development of public school curricula to teach more inclusive materials focusing on historically marginalized and underrepresented groups. On Monday's public hearing, many parents, students, and teachers gave their divided perspectives on the bill. Some say it will...
thecentersquare.com
Washington Gov. Inslee open to drug, police pursuit law changes; defends vax mandate
(The Center Square) – In an interview with KVI’s John Carlson that aired Monday morning, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said he is open to legislation reforming drug laws and police pursuits. But Inslee defended his decision to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment with the state.
KXLY
Governor Inslee, state agencies throw support behind bill to lower DUI threshold in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash - Governor Jay Inslee and several state agencies threw their support behind a bill that would lower the legal alcohol limit in Washington. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the DUI threshold from .08 to .05. The Senate Transportation Committee heard testimony on the bill Monday and will decide...
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
OLYMPIA — It's the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it's not clear whether Inslee's proposal will get the necessary...
spokanepublicradio.org
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
KXL
Historic Choice To Lead Washington State Democrats
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Democratic Party has chosen the former leader of the King County Democrats as its new chair. The Seattle Times reports 38-year-old Shasti Conrad was chosen Saturday. Conrad is a political consultant who ran unopposed with the support of Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington’s Democratic...
WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state
Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
opb.org
Washington Democrats back proposal to make voting legally required
Your browser does not support the audio element. Numerous Democrats in the Washington Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections compulsory. Citizens are required by law to cast ballots in about 25 counties but in no other U.S. states. Republicans in Olympia described the idea as...
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
kpq.com
Free School Lunches for K-12 Students Proposed in 2023 State Legislative Session
There are two bills currently in the 2023 state legislative session proposing to make school lunch free of charge for all K-12 students. During the first two years of the pandemic, the federal government waived lunch fees due to school closures and COVID-19 lockdowns. However, school lunch fees were reinstated...
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
FOX 28 Spokane
Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
KUOW
Can Washington's capital gains tax survive the Supreme Court?: Today So Far
Arguments for and against Washington's capital gains tax are being heard by the state Supreme Court. The Bellevue School District is considering the closure of three elementary schools because enrollment is down. Where are all the kids going?. I don't know who needs to hear this, but it should be...
knkx.org
WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
publicnewsservice.org
Locally Caught Salmon Provide Step Toward Food Independence for WA Tribe
Under a new project, locally sourced food is part of a food assistance program for members of the Lummi Tribe in northwest Washington. The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations is a federal program providing meals in the form of commodity boxes for low income residents. But food boxes have neglected to include culturally relevant food for the diversity of reservations across the country, instead providing options like catfish and buffalo.
