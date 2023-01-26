Read full article on original website
Super Bowl Teams Selected But How Many Players Came From Michigan?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, but just how many players came from Michigan?. The Eagles delivered a beatdown to the 49ers winning the NFC Championship game 31-7 but that beating could have been a lot worse. The 49ers were already on their third quarterback for the season when Brock Purdy hurt his elbow on his throwing arm in the first half which forced the team to bring in Josh Johnson. In the second half, Johnson got hurt and Purdy had to come back in.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
Creator of NBA Jam Rigged Game So Pistons Would Beat The Bulls Almost Every Time
I can't count the number of times I lost a video game as a kid, and SWORE the game was working against me. Of course, when we played Tecmo Bowl, nobody told me about the Bo Jackson factor. Well, turns out, not only was Tecmo Bowl notorious for actually rigging...
What’s Going On With The Priests In Michigan?
After a viral TikTok video from Priest Gerald Johnson explaining his brief trip to Hell after suffering a heart attack, Michigan priests have found themselves in the headlines. Johnson's ordeal took place in 2016 and had some pretty marquee names involved. But alongside that, some other Michigan priests got themselves into infidelity and money issues.
How Rare Are These Light Pillars We Keep Seeing in Michigan?
It was nearly one year ago that I first learned about the weather phenomenon known as Light Pillars. Basically, when ice crystals are hovering in the air, they can reflect a nearby light source which causes these light pillars. Read more below:. When I initially wrote the above article, all...
