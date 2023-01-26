Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Prisoner battery case against Wichita cop dismissed over witness issue, DA says
Wichita Police Officer Andrew Barnett was accused in the case of slapping a handcuffed prisoner strapped into the back seat of a patrol car in May 2021.
KAKE TV
Two people critically injured at Wichita night club
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
KAKE TV
Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Passenger killed in Wichita crash during deputy pursuit; driver arrested for alleged murder
Harry Rediker’s car “left the roadway” at Hoover and Taft in Wichita, where it slammed into the pole, fatally injuring his passenger, 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon of Wellington, the release says.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Aaliyah Meza
A south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing in late 2022. Aaliyah Meza, 16, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, in Newton. Missing from: Newton, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Newton Police Department at (316) 283-4190; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously with NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KAKE TV
Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
KWCH.com
One dead in Kellogg car crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a car crash that killed a 22-year-old female from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a crash near Kellogg and Washington at approximately 7:40 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers located a black Honda Accord on Washington Street with the victim inside the car unconscious and not breathing.
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Shot by Dog
A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
KAKE TV
National home warranty scam hits Wichita, DA warns it seems very real
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Assistant District Attorney Jason Roach is sounding the alarm on a scam going around Wichita, and says this one might be hard to spot even for a trained eye. Roach says the scammers take time to do research and write the home warranty renewal letters with...
KAKE TV
Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
Comments / 0