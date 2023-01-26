ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Two people critically injured at Wichita night club

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Aaliyah Meza

A south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing in late 2022. Aaliyah Meza, 16, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, in Newton. Missing from: Newton, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Newton Police Department at (316) 283-4190; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously with NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in Kellogg car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a car crash that killed a 22-year-old female from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a crash near Kellogg and Washington at approximately 7:40 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers located a black Honda Accord on Washington Street with the victim inside the car unconscious and not breathing.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Shot by Dog

A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy