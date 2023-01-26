A south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing in late 2022. Aaliyah Meza, 16, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, in Newton. Missing from: Newton, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Newton Police Department at (316) 283-4190; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously with NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.

NEWTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO