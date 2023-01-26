Read full article on original website
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the...
State property, jail equipment topics at Gallia County Commission meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Commission met Thursday, during which the purchases of state property and needed equipment for the new jail were considered. Commissioner Leslie Henry, Commission Vice President Jay Stapleton and Commission President David Smith attended.
Gallia County grand jurors hand up several indictments
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Grand Jury met recently and returned several indictments. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
West Virginia Department of Education launches Leaders of Literacy Advisory Council
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently hosted the inaugural meeting of the state Leaders of Literacy Advisory Council in Charleston. The purpose of the council is to engage a network of stakeholders in the WVDE’s Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia literacy initiative....
Mason County Commission mulls Animal Shelter staffing
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Commission met last Thursday, where the focus turned to finding solutions for the understaffed Mason County Animal Shelter. Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle, and Rick Handley attended, along with County Clerk Diane Cromley and County Administrator Jason Bechtle.
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
Several schools close, several others delay in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A lot of kids who were waiting for school closings got their wish on Tuesday. With a fast-arriving wet snow that fell right during the morning rush hour, schools all around the state closed for the day.
Pomeroy Village Council addresses multiple matters
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session Jan. 16 in council chambers. Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Burns, Aaron Oliphant. Maureen Hennessy, Vic Young and Phil Ohlinger were present. Fire Chief Derek Miller, Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Blake and Fiscal Officer Ben See also attended the meeting.
Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission and State Historic Preservation Office host informational workshop
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Becoming an historical property on the National Register is a prestigious honor. Recently, the Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) hosted an informational workshop. Items discussed included the basics of the National Register, resources available to the HLC and constituents, requirements and benefits of being a Certified Local Government (CLG) and financial incentives for listed properties/resources.
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department.
Ripley Senior News
My riddle for you this week is: What do you call a groundhog who walks down the center of the road?
Several honored during Gallia County Chamber awards ceremony
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its 86th annual achievement awards last Thursday evening. The festivities were held at the Holzer Health System Leadership & Innovation Facility. Chamber President Amanda Ehman opened by introducing Holzer Chaplain Jamie Sisson, who then led the assembled...
Delaware St. 71, Coppin St. 66
DELAWARE ST. (4-16) Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 1-2 1-2 3, Muniz 2-8 2-2 6, Perkins 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 8-17 2-3 20, Stone 3-7 2-2 10, Staten 4-11 4-4 13, Stitt 4-7 0-0 10, Parker 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 71.
WVDOT Bridge Design and Build Contest accepting entries from middle and high school students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Students in West Virginia middle schools and high schools have until March 1 to enter the 2023 WV Bridge Design and Build Contest, hosted by West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) for more than 20 years, registration is entirely free and available on the website wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com.
Ravenswood takes down Raiders in Spencer
SPENCER, W. Va. (WV News) — Trailing after one quarter, Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils shifted into another gear and went on to post a 65-41 win – its 12th of the season on Friday night. Roane County produced a 16-13 lead over Ravenswood in the opening...
