RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Becoming an historical property on the National Register is a prestigious honor. Recently, the Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) hosted an informational workshop. Items discussed included the basics of the National Register, resources available to the HLC and constituents, requirements and benefits of being a Certified Local Government (CLG) and financial incentives for listed properties/resources.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO