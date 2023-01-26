ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Mason County Commission mulls Animal Shelter staffing

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Commission met last Thursday, where the focus turned to finding solutions for the understaffed Mason County Animal Shelter. Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle, and Rick Handley attended, along with County Clerk Diane Cromley and County Administrator Jason Bechtle.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

Pomeroy Village Council addresses multiple matters

POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session Jan. 16 in council chambers. Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Burns, Aaron Oliphant. Maureen Hennessy, Vic Young and Phil Ohlinger were present. Fire Chief Derek Miller, Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Blake and Fiscal Officer Ben See also attended the meeting.
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission and State Historic Preservation Office host informational workshop

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Becoming an historical property on the National Register is a prestigious honor. Recently, the Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) hosted an informational workshop. Items discussed included the basics of the National Register, resources available to the HLC and constituents, requirements and benefits of being a Certified Local Government (CLG) and financial incentives for listed properties/resources.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

My riddle for you this week is: What do you call a groundhog who walks down the center of the road?
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Several honored during Gallia County Chamber awards ceremony

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its 86th annual achievement awards last Thursday evening. The festivities were held at the Holzer Health System Leadership & Innovation Facility. Chamber President Amanda Ehman opened by introducing Holzer Chaplain Jamie Sisson, who then led the assembled...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Delaware St. 71, Coppin St. 66

DELAWARE ST. (4-16) Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 1-2 1-2 3, Muniz 2-8 2-2 6, Perkins 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 8-17 2-3 20, Stone 3-7 2-2 10, Staten 4-11 4-4 13, Stitt 4-7 0-0 10, Parker 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 71.
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Ravenswood takes down Raiders in Spencer

SPENCER, W. Va. (WV News) — Trailing after one quarter, Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils shifted into another gear and went on to post a 65-41 win – its 12th of the season on Friday night. Roane County produced a 16-13 lead over Ravenswood in the opening...
RAVENSWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy