The Cullman Tribune

Foundry Farm unveils new chapel

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. –  More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22.   The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project.   “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.”  Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space.  He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project.  “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.”  The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.  
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County leaders release new 3-year strategic plan

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new plan in Shelby County to bring more jobs and more opportunities. Forward Shelby County is what leaders are calling their new 3-year strategic plan. The process started back in September when the Shelby County Chamber met with more than 50 community and business...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival

Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
ANNISTON, AL
southerntorch.com

Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah wins state bowling championship

Photo: The Etowah boys bowling team gathers for a photo after winning the AHSAA Class 1A-5A state tournament on January 27 at The Alley at the Gadsden Mall. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Brayden McClain, Brandon Underwood, Garrett Gibbs, Jaxon Bush, Kaed Bradley. Standing, from left: head coach Shawanna Roper, Chris Beitel, Ben Beitel, E.J. Teal, assistant coach Kevin Hunt. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested

ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
ASHVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023

Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Bham Now

She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how

Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
