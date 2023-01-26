Read full article on original website
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair: Photos
During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week, the 29-year-old casually revealed the gender of her bundle of joy. Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Jordyn Woods Responds To TikToker Critiquing Her “Overpriced” Clothing Brand: Watch
@thestellawilliams gave her honest opinion on several dresses on social media, earning her a candid response from the brand owner herself. Despite the endless resources celebrities have at their disposal to make their brands top quality for their fans, they still end up missing the mark. In the past, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian criticized for various products she’s released. Her little sister Kylie Jenner’s swim line was also an infamous fail. Now, the latter’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, is being accused of releasing “overpriced” clothing – according to one TikToker, anyway.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, & More Attend Oprah’s 69th Birthday
Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday alongside a number of famous faces over the weekend. Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 69th birthday over the weekend, alongside a number of high-profile celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and more were all in attendance. The event was also put on to celebrate the...
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Married In LA, Music Video Filmed During Ceremony: Report
One of the 26-year-old’s team members allegedly told Media Take Out that the marriage was legal. Despite all their recent drama, it seems as though Chrisean Rock was right about her marriage prediction. The Crazy In Love star has obviously made it known that she would love for Blueface to put a ring on her finger.
Shemar Moore Rocks “Baby Girl” Beanie In Adorable New Photos With Daughter Frankie
The new father may not appear on “Criminal Minds” anymore, but he’s still keeping Derek Morgan’s spirit alive in real life. Baby fever looks to be running rampant as of late. More and more celebrities continue to post adorable content with their newborns on social media. This past weekend we saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean singing to their son, Noah, on TikTok, and Diddy couldn’t help but draw attention to his adorable little one, Love. On Sunday (January 29), Shemar Moore also joined the club, dropping off some sweet selfies with his newborn daughter.
Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts
She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share Pics For Zaya’s Winter Formal
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shared photos of Zaya ahead of her winter formal. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shared photos of their daughter, Zaya, prior to her winter formal. The 15-year-old rocked a sparkling white gown for the high school dance. “Supporting each other for life’s big...
Fat Joe Blasts Fans For Using Phones At Concerts
Fat Joe wants fans to stop filming on their phones at concerts. Fat Joe called out fans for using their phones to record videos at concerts in a rant on social media. The New York rapper says that he wants attendees to “live in the moment.”. “We live one...
“Murder Mystery 2” Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Take Their Crime-Solving Antics To Paris
The original film arrived in 2019, and went on to become Netflix’s most streamed project of that year. We’ve had droves of new music coming out already in 2023 – now it’s time to start getting excited about the year’s upcoming movie releases. While some huge titles like Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid will be making their debut in theatres, others, like Murder Mystery 2 will be available on Netflix for your streaming pleasure.
GloRilla Reflects On Becoming Comfortable With Her Deeper Voice
GloRilla recently reflected on how she became comfortable with her deep voice. GloRilla says that when she first started rapping, she would try to make her voice sound higher pitched. Speaking with The Cut for a new interview, GloRilla explained that she “wanted to sound like a girl.”. “When...
Jhené Aiko Dubs Herself “Nami & Noah’s Mom” While Sharing Stunning Selfies
Besides taking care of her two kids, Aiko has also joined the ranks of Rihanna and Beyoncé after achieving her 20th Gold-certified single in the U.S. Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.
Tristan Thompson Buys Mansion 2 Miles From Khloé Kardashian
The mother of two has been a solid support system for her ex in the wake of his mother’s tragic death. It’s been an undeniably turbulent few weeks for Tristan Thompson. He began 2023 on a sombre note with the unexpected death of his mother. Following Andrea’s sudden passing, the NBA star promptly flew back to his homeland of Toronto. His ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was standing strong by his side.
Julia Fox Trolled For NYC Apartment Tour
Julia Fox showed off her New York City apartment in a new tour on TikTok. Julia Fox is being roasted online for a tour she posted of her New York City apartment. The video, which has gained over 8 million views, begins with Fox explaining she believes in “maximum transparency.”
