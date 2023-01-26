@thestellawilliams gave her honest opinion on several dresses on social media, earning her a candid response from the brand owner herself. Despite the endless resources celebrities have at their disposal to make their brands top quality for their fans, they still end up missing the mark. In the past, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian criticized for various products she’s released. Her little sister Kylie Jenner’s swim line was also an infamous fail. Now, the latter’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, is being accused of releasing “overpriced” clothing – according to one TikToker, anyway.

