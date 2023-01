AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you love a great band with energy that will have you jumping out of your seat…meet local rock band - “Estimated Principles”. The band specializes in playing their unique blend of hard, punk, and alternative rock with a hit of metal somewhere in the mix. The band consists of Andrew Renner - founder of the band and bass player, Ethan Schomacker - lead guitar, Olivia "OE" Waddell- guitar and keys, Clay Waddell - drums, and Cody Widener on vocals.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO