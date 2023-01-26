Lamont would toughen Sandy Hook gun law

Related
Want a more representative democracy? Reform CT’s redistricting process
An analysis shows that Connecticut's adopted district maps were drawn to advantage incumbents.
PODCAST: Connecticut is the land of steady habits — or is it?
CT Mirror's José Luis Martínez talks about his article, which used 10 charts to explore 10 years of change in CT.
Let’s seize the opportunity to fully fund education in Connecticut
Connecticut has a massive racial funding gap of over $700 million dollars and we need to address this by expediting the ECS phase-in.
MAP: Connecticut’s 2021 affordable housing units, by town
Explore the percentage of housing units in each CT municipality that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Lamont: Ban open carry of firearms, limit gun purchases
CT Gov. Ned Lamont proposed a series of measures he says could curb gun violence in Connecticut, including banning open carry of firearms.
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
A partisan divide remains over the degree to which a 2020 CT police accountability law contributes to struggles in recruiting.
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
New Connecticut economic development chief faces headwinds
Amid unsettling news from Lego, Lockheed-Martin and Digital Currency Group, Alexandra Daum says the key to growth is telling CT's story.
Democrats to Lamont: Ease fiscal restraints for CT schools’ sake
Lamont wants to keep fiscal 'guardrails' in place, but legislators see a way to increase education funding with savings from the revenue cap.
Chronic absenteeism continues to rise in CT
Chronic absenteeism in Connecticut remains at high levels this year and is growing among students without high needs.
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, are introducing two bills to curb spending at the Port Authority.
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
CT's fiscally moderate Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont may find more allies among Republicans when it comes to proposals to cut taxes.
Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor
The expanded earned income tax credit would save families about $211 per year on average and make CT's EITC rate among the highest.
CT launches fund to prevent evictions
The program has $12.5 million in combined state and federal dollars to offer rent assistance to people facing evictions in CT.
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
VIDEO: Previewing CT’s 2023 legislative session
Mark Pazniokas explores what we can expect from CT's 2023 legislative session and Gov. Ned Lamont's second term.
Connecticut can do a better — and more profitable — job of collecting taxes
CT DRS should have a higher audit rate than other states and enough professionals to uncover increasingly sophisticated tax dodging schemes.
News coverage gave too little attention to third parties and the context of politics
What did Connecticut lose by not discussing policy alternatives of all candidates?
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
On Balance: How will CT spend its surplus?
Erica E. Phillips explores Gov. Ned Lamont's ideas for CT's budget — and asks what you think the state should do with its surplus.
