Connecticut State

Lamont would toughen Sandy Hook gun law

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
CT Gov. Ned Lamont wants to ban the sale of all firearms to anyone under age 21 and close loopholes that allow the sale of AR-15 variants.

Hartford, CT
