Years after exposing his crush on Angela Simmons in 2016 smash "Down In The DM," Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has locked it down with the beauty, going Instagram official with the reality star over the holiday weekend. Simmons, 35, is now gushing over her persistent suitor, 41, taking to her Instagram stories Monday to share that she is "Happier than I've ever been" before adding a double-heart emoji.

27 DAYS AGO