T.I. And Tiny’s Lawsuit Against Toymaker Ends In Mistrial
T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ lawsuit against MGA Entertainment Inc over glaring similarities between the toy company’s OMG LOL Surprise Dolls and the name, image and likeness of their rap group OMG Girlz has ended in a mistrial. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a U.S. District federal judge handed down the ruling after the rapper’s legal team played testimony from a consumer’s deposition, which was deemed inadmissible due to a prior ruling made by the judge.More from VIBE.comT.I. Almost Had Nick Cannon's Role In 'Drumline,' But Skipped Out On Drum LessonsT.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says He Lost Millions Buying Mike Tyson’s Old House
50 Cent has said that he lost millions of dollars as a result of purchasing a house once owned by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. In an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the G-Unit leader said his purchase of Tyson’s 52-room mansion in Connecticut back in 2003 was a big mistake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit
Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Angela Simmons Gushes Over New Relationship With Yo Gotti
Years after exposing his crush on Angela Simmons in 2016 smash “Down In The DM,” Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has locked it down with the beauty, going Instagram official with the reality star over the holiday weekend. Simmons, 35, is now gushing over her persistent suitor, 41, taking to her Instagram stories Monday to share that she is “Happier than I’ve ever been” before adding a double-heart emoji. More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money From "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"Mozzy Throws Epic House Party For "In My Face" Featuring Saweetie, 2 Chainz And YGMan Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting At Yo...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez’s Alleged Assault Victim Claims He Was 'Threatened' Into Signing Settlement
Tory Lanez‘s alleged assault victim has claimed he was “threatened” into signing their recent settlement agreement. According to RadarOnline, Love & Hip Hop star Prince asked a court to throw out his settlement with the Canadian rapper, claiming he was forced to sign it during a meeting where one of Tory’s associates had a gun.
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals
T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
