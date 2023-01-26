Police release video, photo of Kia dragged for miles underneath semi on I-435

Police in Leawood released video clips Thursday showing several moments from an incident Wednesday when a Kia passenger car was dragged for miles underneath a semi.

The video, captured on KC Scout cameras, first shows the semi dragging the car near where the incident started at Interstate 435 and Roe Boulevard. Additional video shows the semi continuing to drag the car near I-435 and Metcalf Avenue.

Several cars are seen in the vicinity of the semi flashing their lights in an apparent attempt to draw the attention of the semi driver.

Police say the driver finally pulled over near I-435 and Lackman Road after dragging the car nearly eight miles.

The driver inside the Kia, identified as a 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She was released from the hospital Thursday, according to Leawood police.

The crash took place at the intersection of the on-ramp to westbound I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood, police say. Investigators say they believe the semi was crossing west when it hit the Kia.

Police said Wednesday the semi driver was cooperating with investigators.

