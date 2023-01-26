ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release video, photo of Kia dragged for miles underneath semi on I-435

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Police in Leawood released video clips Thursday showing several moments from an incident Wednesday when a Kia passenger car was dragged for miles underneath a semi.

The video, captured on KC Scout cameras, first shows the semi dragging the car near where the incident started at Interstate 435 and Roe Boulevard. Additional video shows the semi continuing to drag the car near I-435 and Metcalf Avenue.

Several cars are seen in the vicinity of the semi flashing their lights in an apparent attempt to draw the attention of the semi driver.

Police say the driver finally pulled over near I-435 and Lackman Road after dragging the car nearly eight miles.

The driver inside the Kia, identified as a 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She was released from the hospital Thursday, according to Leawood police.

The crash took place at the intersection of the on-ramp to westbound I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood, police say. Investigators say they believe the semi was crossing west when it hit the Kia.

Police said Wednesday the semi driver was cooperating with investigators.

KMBC.com

Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash

Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
ODESSA, MO
WIBW

Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence teen sentenced for 2021 shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A teen in Lawrence has been sentenced in connection to a 2021 shooting. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in north Lawrence. Judge Merlin Wheeler sentenced Martinez Diaz, who pled guilty in December to 36 months probation...
LAWRENCE, KS
