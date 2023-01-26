Health Through Housing Initiative and Chief Seattle Club to Provide Housing With Culturally Competent Social Services

Supporting local food economies, restaurants, and South Seattle neighbors, this program serves up more than just meals. In March 2020, restaurants were in trouble. Seattle was the U.S. epicenter of COVID-19, and a wave of shutdowns called for the immediate temporary closure of restaurants — some of which never reopened. Food scarcity was exacerbated as closures across all industries led to higher rates of unemployment. These disruptions also affected local farmers, many of whom lost half their major market channels instantly with the closures of schools and restaurants. In the South End, however, a handful of like-minded chefs made arguably one of the savviest pandemic pivots in the industry: They started the Seattle Kitchen Collective.

