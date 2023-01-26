Health Through Housing Initiative and Chief Seattle Club to Provide Housing With Culturally Competent Social Services

Read full article on original website
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
King County Homeless Authority’s 5-year plan estimated to cost $11.8B to carry out
(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s housing plan could cost $11.8 billion, but some county officials are appalled at the price tag. The authority’s five year plan emphasizes that the solution to homelessness is housing. An estimated 23,000 people would have to be served annually for the next five years to end unsheltered homelessness, according to the authority’s data. The current housing inventory count shows that 4,148 sleeping spaces are available throughout the county, whereas the estimated need in 2022 was...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Rainier Beach Students Are Right to Ask: What Are We Doing to Keep Them Safe?
(This article is copublished with The Seattle Times.) I’m not exactly sure what it says about a city when some of its youth believe they must beg to be heard. That puzzle is what landed me inside Rainier Beach High’s cramped library Jan. 18. The occasion was the second student-led town hall on gun violence in as many weeks, a dialogue with Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz to discuss how violence had eroded their mental, physical, and emotional health.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Lynnwood opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
southseattleemerald.com
Good Food Kitchens Helps Fund Chefs Making Free Meals for South End Communities
Supporting local food economies, restaurants, and South Seattle neighbors, this program serves up more than just meals. In March 2020, restaurants were in trouble. Seattle was the U.S. epicenter of COVID-19, and a wave of shutdowns called for the immediate temporary closure of restaurants — some of which never reopened. Food scarcity was exacerbated as closures across all industries led to higher rates of unemployment. These disruptions also affected local farmers, many of whom lost half their major market channels instantly with the closures of schools and restaurants. In the South End, however, a handful of like-minded chefs made arguably one of the savviest pandemic pivots in the industry: They started the Seattle Kitchen Collective.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
Health officials monitoring case of tuberculosis in Tacoma woman who has refused treatment
TACOMA, Wash. — Health officials are monitoring a case of active tuberculosis in a Tacoma woman who has declined treatment, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Washington averages about 200 cases of active TB per year, with about 20 of those cases occurring in Pierce County. TB infections...
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
qhubonews.com
A jurist has mandated that a private special education facility in Washington State submit its documents to examination. – by Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A King County judge ruled last week that a private special education school that has been the subject...
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
theodysseyonline.com
5 Tacoma AF Things to Do in the City of Destiny
As someone who has lived in Tacoma, WA her entire life, I'd like to consider myself well-versed in all things Tacoma. I've done all of these things at some point and I've seen them on nearly everyone's Snapchat story at some point too. It doesn't matter if its your first time or your thousandth, these Tacoma staples never get old.
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Washington Examiner
Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle
Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
