WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline looms on zone designation
Augusta is going out for bids on ambulance service with the clock ticking to get an ambulance company under contract so the city can go after the ambulance zone.
wfxg.com
Gold Cross contract conversation to continue at special called meeting, Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION WILL MEET AGAIN TO FINALIZE ITS MONTH-TO-MONTH CONTRACT WITH GOLD CROSS Ems. ON TUESDAY, leaders have one last chance to talk BEFORE APPLYING FOR THE Augusta-Richmond County ZONE ON FEB 1ST. THE ONLY PROBLEM: TAKING OVER THE ZONE, HINGES ON THE CITY HAVING...
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - LAUNCH Augusta is a non-profit organization giving elementary, middle and high school students a chance to learn about career paths in the healthcare job field with various programming. The American Association of Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of as many as 122,000 physicians by 2032. LAUNCH...
WRDW-TV
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
Reward offered for missing dog, Prince
A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina
Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
It’s not Gough as in passing through
This tiny Burke County community has some proud residents but with the confusion of the English language you can be excused if you're not sure how to pronounce Gough.
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
etxview.com
End of extra SNAP to impact food banks
The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31. The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size....
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
