ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - LAUNCH Augusta is a non-profit organization giving elementary, middle and high school students a chance to learn about career paths in the healthcare job field with various programming. The American Association of Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of as many as 122,000 physicians by 2032. LAUNCH...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
AUGUSTA, GA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina

Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
etxview.com

End of extra SNAP to impact food banks

The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31. The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy