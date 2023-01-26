Read full article on original website
Northern California forecast: Gusty north winds, cold start expected for Tuesday morning
Gusty conditions are expected across Northern California on Monday. Tuesday morning will then start off with cooler temperatures as those windy conditions subside, according to meteorologist Eileen Javora. Gusts could be up around 30 mph Monday on the west side of the Valley, while the Sacramento area could see gusts...
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
KCRA Today: Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Sac skatepark, Stockton fire investigated as homicide, high cost of PG&E in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova
Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a fire on Highway 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery combusted on Saturday. Metro Fire said that the Tesla Caught Fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at freeway speeds and that it took 6,000 gallons of water for crews to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines responded and crews propped the vehicle up with a jack to cool the battery.
NorCal PG&E customers are paying more for gas. Here's why and what's being done
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E customers across Northern California are noticing higher-than-normal charges for gas on their energy bills. West Sacramento resident Timothy Allen said his most recent bill was around $662, with more than $400 going toward gas. He said he is now doing whatever he can to save money, so he can pay for the energy for his West Sacramento home.
Childhood friends reflect on growing up in Sacramento with Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends of Tyre Nichols plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas. It is a place where his childhood friends say they shared a lot of memories while growing up in Sacramento. "He...
Movement brewing among Peet's coffee employees as Davis shop is first to unionize
DAVIS, Calif. — Peet's Coffee workers at the West Covell Boulevard location in Davis rallied along with supporters in front of the first Peet's in the country to become part of a union. The crowd chanted, "No Justice. No Peet's." "I love my job, and the community and I...
Tyre Nichols' murder raises questions about policing; Sacramento officials reflect
The death of Tyre Nichols is raising questions and concerns about policing around the country, including in Sacramento, where Nichols grew up in. The 29-year-old died on Jan. 10 after Memphis police officers beat him during a traffic stop. The officers are now charged with his murder. "We continuously are...
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
Man arrested on suspected DUI after vehicle crashes into garage of Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an SUV slammed into the garage of a home in Rancho Cordova early Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home just off Ambassador Way.
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
Woman killed in suspected DUI crash on I-80, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman in her 20s died after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tree off Interstate 80 in North Highlands on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said. The vehicle was driving westbound on I-80 toward the Greenback Lane off-ramp when it swerved...
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento skatepark he used to frequent
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members and leaders gathered Monday at a vigil for Tyre Nichols, whose death after being beaten by Memphis police has drawn outrage nationwide. Organizers chose to host the remembrance vigil at the Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas, a place where his childhood friends said...
Dozens in Davis demand police accountability at vigil for Tyre Nichols
DAVIS, Calif. — Around 60 people gathered at Central Park in Davis Sunday night for a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. The vigil came amid a wave of protests across the nation over the weekend, after the Memphis Police Department released body camera video showing five now-former officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. Many are now calling for changes regarding police accountability.
I-80 off-ramp shut down in Roseville after bicyclist killed in crash, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bicyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Roseville, according to police. The Taylor Road off-ramp on Interstate 80 is closed as officers investigate. Police said the driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected...
