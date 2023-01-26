WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E customers across Northern California are noticing higher-than-normal charges for gas on their energy bills. West Sacramento resident Timothy Allen said his most recent bill was around $662, with more than $400 going toward gas. He said he is now doing whatever he can to save money, so he can pay for the energy for his West Sacramento home.

