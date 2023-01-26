ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova

Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a fire on Highway 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery combusted on Saturday. Metro Fire said that the Tesla Caught Fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at freeway speeds and that it took 6,000 gallons of water for crews to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines responded and crews propped the vehicle up with a jack to cool the battery.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

NorCal PG&E customers are paying more for gas. Here's why and what's being done

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — PG&E customers across Northern California are noticing higher-than-normal charges for gas on their energy bills. West Sacramento resident Timothy Allen said his most recent bill was around $662, with more than $400 going toward gas. He said he is now doing whatever he can to save money, so he can pay for the energy for his West Sacramento home.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman killed in suspected DUI crash on I-80, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman in her 20s died after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tree off Interstate 80 in North Highlands on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said. The vehicle was driving westbound on I-80 toward the Greenback Lane off-ramp when it swerved...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
KCRA.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento skatepark he used to frequent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members and leaders gathered Monday at a vigil for Tyre Nichols, whose death after being beaten by Memphis police has drawn outrage nationwide. Organizers chose to host the remembrance vigil at the Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas, a place where his childhood friends said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dozens in Davis demand police accountability at vigil for Tyre Nichols

DAVIS, Calif. — Around 60 people gathered at Central Park in Davis Sunday night for a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. The vigil came amid a wave of protests across the nation over the weekend, after the Memphis Police Department released body camera video showing five now-former officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. Many are now calling for changes regarding police accountability.
DAVIS, CA

