ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a driver were fired Monday in connection with the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. Emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge failed to conduct an “adequate patient assessment” after he was beaten by five police officers during the Jan. 7 arrest, fire officials said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtmj.com

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy