MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a driver were fired Monday in connection with the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. Emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge failed to conduct an “adequate patient assessment” after he was beaten by five police officers during the Jan. 7 arrest, fire officials said in a statement.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO