Florida State

addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted

The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

How Floridians can view the green comet

Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. Comets, asteroids and meteors: What's the difference? See below.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Coast Guard, Border Patrol make apprehensions off Florida’s coast

(The Center Square) – As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to make a record number of apprehensions off of Florida’s coast, so also are U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector agents. On Saturday, 20 Cubans, including 16 men and four women, were apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys. The islands are uninhabited and located west of Key West. On Jan. 24, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew agents rescued 18 people...
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
Lets Talk

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city.

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city. To make matters worse, many are led astray by misguided advice from well-meaning locals or tourists who have been to the same cities many times. The truth is, there are some activities that tourists should just skip altogether and focus on more meaningful experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida

These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
FLORIDA STATE

