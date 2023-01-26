Read full article on original website
addictedtovacation.com
Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes
The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
WATCH: ‘Nuclear’ Crocodiles Revealed by Mutual of Omaha are as Wild as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
“It’s a rather unique story,” Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, laughs as we discuss the latest episode of the series. That’s right: Wild Kingdom is back, and Peter Gros brings his decades-worth of expertise across America to reveal some of the most incredible conservation on the planet today.
995qyk.com
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
Florida tourist leaders grapple with low international travelers due to visitor visa wait times
TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park
America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Bay News 9
How Floridians can view the green comet
Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. Comets, asteroids and meteors: What's the difference? See below.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
Coast Guard, Border Patrol make apprehensions off Florida’s coast
(The Center Square) – As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to make a record number of apprehensions off of Florida’s coast, so also are U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector agents. On Saturday, 20 Cubans, including 16 men and four women, were apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys. The islands are uninhabited and located west of Key West. On Jan. 24, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew agents rescued 18 people...
foxsports640.com
Florida woman who thought cats were screaming outside of her home discovers abandoned baby
MULBERRY, FL– A woman who thought she heard cats screaming and fighting outside of her home went outside to discover what she was hearing was an abandoned baby. The incident…
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
Dog recovering after spending days ‘cemented’ to Florida sidewalk
A sweet pup is recovering after enduring cruel conditions on a Florida sidewalk.
Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city.
Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city. To make matters worse, many are led astray by misguided advice from well-meaning locals or tourists who have been to the same cities many times. The truth is, there are some activities that tourists should just skip altogether and focus on more meaningful experiences.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
995qyk.com
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
