The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO