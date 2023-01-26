Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Andy Reid Reveals What Surprised Him On Sunday Night
The Kansas City Chiefs were finally able to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. After going winless in their previous three meetings against them, they made enough plays to take them down by a field goal, 23-20. They got plays from all of their star players, but also got some hefty ...
Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip
The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
Ex-NFL RB Rips AFC Championship Officials with ‘Burrowhead’ Barb
Danny Woodhead was among those who weren’t pleased with the calls in Sunday’s title game.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash
ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
NBC Sports
Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs
The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
NBC Sports
Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
NBC Sports
McGlinchey emotional in expressing desire to re-sign with 49ers
Mike McGlinchey knows nothing other than being on the 49ers, and San Francisco's longtime offensive tackle wants to keep it that way. But as one of the team's 23 scheduled unrestricted free agents this offseason, McGlinchey realizes that might not happen. His emotions about that fact were evident Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after what could have been his last game in a 49ers uniform.
Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes
There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stefon Diggs gets last laugh with response to Eli Apple
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was on the wrong side of Eli Apple’s Twitter boasting a week ago, but he got the last laugh on Monday. Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated in the AFC Championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and plenty of people had their say after a... The post Stefon Diggs gets last laugh with response to Eli Apple appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
