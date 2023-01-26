Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles
George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
NBC Sports
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles
Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash
Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
NBC Sports
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
NBC Sports
Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers
Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss
Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: When I came here, I was told Nick Sirianni was a really special coach
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
NBC Sports
Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game
The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
NBC Sports
McGlinchey emotional in expressing desire to re-sign with 49ers
Mike McGlinchey knows nothing other than being on the 49ers, and San Francisco's longtime offensive tackle wants to keep it that way. But as one of the team's 23 scheduled unrestricted free agents this offseason, McGlinchey realizes that might not happen. His emotions about that fact were evident Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after what could have been his last game in a 49ers uniform.
NBC Sports
Eagles starting guard forced out in 4th quarter of NFC Championship Game
The Eagles are cruising through the NFC Championship Game but it might have come at a cost. Up big in the fourth quarter, left guard Landon Dickerson suffered an injury to his right arm and had to leave early. Dickerson even skipped the blue medical tent and went right to the locker room.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans' Ryans hire could be finalized in coming days
DeMeco Ryans reportedly is expected to be named the sixth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history in the next few days. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources, that Ryans could meet with the Texans as soon as Monday, and Houston is expected to finalize the hiring on Tuesday or Wednesday.
