Read full article on original website
Related
Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigns following death investigation
An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and two children who froze to death has resigned.
fox2detroit.com
Deputy resigns after investigation for improper search of Pontiac mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigned several days after the Sheriff's Office learned that he had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation was completed and...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Tv20detroit.com
Fundraiser planned for MSP trooper hurt during crash investigation in Detroit
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking the public to help a trooper who was seriously injured while investigating a crash in Detroit in December. MSP says trooper Anna Humes was hurt on Dec. 23, 2022. She was responding to a crash on I-94 near Chene Street.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Tv20detroit.com
Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
Tv20detroit.com
'Very alarming': Search on for 3 missing men after canceled Detroit performance
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for three men who vanished before they were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit. Detroit police say Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were all traveling to the show together when it was allegedly canceled. Their phones were shut off shortly after and no one could reach them.
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
Family and police suspect foul play in Washtenaw County teen's disappearance
New details are coming to light in the case of a missing 15-year-old who was last seen outside her high school in Ann Arbor on Friday. Authorities tracked Adriana Davidson’s last known whereabouts using bus surveillance footage.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan highlights programs that pay Detroiters for career training
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One hundred million dollars in scholarships is up for grabs for Detroit adults looking to kick-start their career. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Detroit at Work program will pay Detroiters an hourly wage for pursuing a GED or skilled training. Mayor Mike Duggan held...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit mom searching for son, 2 others after they went missing following a canceled performance in Detroit
(WXYZ) — On January 21, Armani Kelly who goes by the stage name Marley Whoop was scheduled to perform at a night lounge in Detroit. He texted his fiance that night saying the show was canceled and no one has seen or heard from him since. "I don't want...
Rapper who grew up in Lansing one of 3 reported missing in Detroit
Kelly's mother tells 6 News that she got a voicemail from him letting her know he made it down safely to Detroit at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Tv20detroit.com
More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
Detroit police release video of 2 suspects wanted for carjacking man in parking lot
The search is on for a pair of carjacking suspects who forced a man out of his car on Detroit’s northwest side early Tuesday morning. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward.
Comments / 0