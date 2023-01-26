ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Very alarming': Search on for 3 missing men after canceled Detroit performance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for three men who vanished before they were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit. Detroit police say Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were all traveling to the show together when it was allegedly canceled. Their phones were shut off shortly after and no one could reach them.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan highlights programs that pay Detroiters for career training

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One hundred million dollars in scholarships is up for grabs for Detroit adults looking to kick-start their career. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Detroit at Work program will pay Detroiters an hourly wage for pursuing a GED or skilled training. Mayor Mike Duggan held...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI

