The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO