fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE

Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Vienna leaders deal with pickleball noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. - A northern Virginia community will consider reducing the number of days people can play pickleball due to the noise the game creates. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says leaders in Vienna are trying to balance quality of life for neighbors and quality of life for players. But it could be hard to find a happy compromise.
VIENNA, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.  (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Would people in the DMV be okay with a snow-free winter?

So far, it's been a snow-free winter in the DMV. No snow angels, no sledding, no nothing. But how are people feeling about it? On an unusually warm January day, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people in Vienna, Virginia about a potential snow-free winter.
VIENNA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria minority business groups decry lawsuit over grant funding

(Updated 2:30 p.m.) The recently formed Alexandria Minority Business Association (AMBA) shared frustrations about a lawsuit putting a planned grant program on hold. The City of Alexandria approved a grant program aimed at benefiting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business owners. Applications were set to be released in the coming weeks, but a lawsuit has put those plans on hold.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Death investigation after teen shot in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a death investigation is underway after a teen was shot in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported Sunday just before 10:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4 rescued from DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Lockdown lifted at 3 DC schools after one person shot in Northwest: DCPS

WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School were placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon, according to officials. A shooting investigation was underway Monday at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned one person was shot,...
WASHINGTON, DC

