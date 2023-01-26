Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
fredericksburg.today
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. high school failed to tell parent of student's National Merit 2 years ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — In late December 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools told 7News “the delay in notifying National Merit Scholarship commended students was a one-time human error in the fall of 2022 only.”. But is that really the case?. It appears that Fairfax County Public Schools claim...
fox5dc.com
Vienna leaders deal with pickleball noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. - A northern Virginia community will consider reducing the number of days people can play pickleball due to the noise the game creates. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says leaders in Vienna are trying to balance quality of life for neighbors and quality of life for players. But it could be hard to find a happy compromise.
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
fox5dc.com
Would people in the DMV be okay with a snow-free winter?
So far, it's been a snow-free winter in the DMV. No snow angels, no sledding, no nothing. But how are people feeling about it? On an unusually warm January day, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people in Vienna, Virginia about a potential snow-free winter.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
alxnow.com
Alexandria minority business groups decry lawsuit over grant funding
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) The recently formed Alexandria Minority Business Association (AMBA) shared frustrations about a lawsuit putting a planned grant program on hold. The City of Alexandria approved a grant program aimed at benefiting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business owners. Applications were set to be released in the coming weeks, but a lawsuit has put those plans on hold.
WJLA
'We cannot give up now': Va. pastor shares message after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The brutal and televised beating of Tyre Nichols has many families in deep thought. Some of them flocked to churches, like Alfred Street Baptist Church. “Every mom thinks about that moment and thinks, ‘What if it was my son?’” said Shavon Arline-Bradley, President and CEO...
fox5dc.com
Multiple pedestrians, including children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Prince George's County. The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash happened near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services...
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake Shooting: DC government employee facing second-degree murder charges
WASHINGTON - Jason Lewis, the D.C. government employee officials say is responsible for shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, has turned himself into police and is facing a charge of second-degree murder while armed in connection to the killing. Blake was shot and killed by Lewis around 4 a.m....
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation after teen shot in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a death investigation is underway after a teen was shot in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported Sunday just before 10:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
fox5dc.com
4 rescued from DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
fox5dc.com
Lockdown lifted at 3 DC schools after one person shot in Northwest: DCPS
WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School were placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon, according to officials. A shooting investigation was underway Monday at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned one person was shot,...
Comments / 1