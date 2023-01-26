Read full article on original website
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
Some District 30 voters speak out against Frye-Mueller’s suspension
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
Legislative cracker barrel
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
South Dakota Republicans once again engage in family squabble with suspension of state Sen. Frye-Mueller
Once again, the South Dakota Republican Party is at war with itself. There aren’t enough Democrats in Pierre to put up a good fight, anyway, so the Grand Old Party engages in these grand old fights on a regular basis. This one involves establishment figures like state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and state Sen. Casey Crabtree of Madison taking on state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Custer, Fall River and Pennington Counties.
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
Warmer temperatures return this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
