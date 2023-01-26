ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Legislative cracker barrel

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
South Dakota Republicans once again engage in family squabble with suspension of state Sen. Frye-Mueller

Once again, the South Dakota Republican Party is at war with itself. There aren’t enough Democrats in Pierre to put up a good fight, anyway, so the Grand Old Party engages in these grand old fights on a regular basis. This one involves establishment figures like state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and state Sen. Casey Crabtree of Madison taking on state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Custer, Fall River and Pennington Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota

A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
MITCHELL, SD
Warmer temperatures return this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
WESTON COUNTY, WY

