San Antonio, TX

On this day in San Antonio history: Pecan shellers strike

In the 1930s, the West Side was home to half of the nation's pecan industry, but the mostly Mexican American workforce was underpaid, overworked and at risk for disease, according to the Library of Congress. Why it matters: On this day in 1938, 21-year-old Emma Tenayuca led a strike of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai talks jail, baseball

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, is rounding out his first month in office after defeating Republican Trish DeBerry in the November election. Former Judge Nelson Wolff, also a Democrat, retired after holding the role since 2001. Sakai, a former children's court judge, sat down with Axios to discuss...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
