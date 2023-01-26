Read full article on original website
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
