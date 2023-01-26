The Dallas Cowboys are up against it when it comes to the salary cap. They’ll be able to make some adjustments, of course. But with several of their stars due for new contracts soon and their recent disdain for playing in the first few waves of external free agency, it’s unlikely there’s going to be a major effort to transform the roster. In the effort to take the next step from back-to-back 12 win seasons but only one playoff victory to show for it, something else had to be done.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO