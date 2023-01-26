ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Mike McCarthy taking over Cowboys play calling really means

The Dallas Cowboys are up against it when it comes to the salary cap. They’ll be able to make some adjustments, of course. But with several of their stars due for new contracts soon and their recent disdain for playing in the first few waves of external free agency, it’s unlikely there’s going to be a major effort to transform the roster. In the effort to take the next step from back-to-back 12 win seasons but only one playoff victory to show for it, something else had to be done.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed

The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Video Showed Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest

Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday (January 29). The video shows Bennett wearing a black hooded jacket and walking with his head down before getting into a black...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) night. KSHB sports anchor Aaron Ladd shared a video of himself interviewing the elder Mahomes on...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

