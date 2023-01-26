ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creswell, NC

Creswell Volunteer Fire Department receives grants to improve equipment

By Mekaela Muck, Sarah Gray Barr
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wxr2Z_0kSb54tP00

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Creswell’s Volunteer Fire Department recently got a new upgrade.

A total of 16 self-contained breathing apparatuses were replaced, making the fire department’s volunteers safer in dangerous fire situations. This is thanks to the funding from a 2021 federal emergency management agency assistance to firefighters grant along with a matching grant from the NC Office of State.

Creswell Volunteer Fire Department Chief Carl Spruill said that he is grateful for this new gear.

“Without the help of these grants, it would be extremely hard for small volunteer and rural departments to be able to purchase equipment like this,” Spruill said.

With the funding, Spruill said that they will also be able to replace the air compressor and filling station they currently use.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County upgrades Crime Stopper Software

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be changing its software to P3 Global Intel, which is a more accessible software that people can download from Apple and Android app stores. This new technology will allow users to create new […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People across the country are upset over the body cam video released over the weekend showing the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols. Some mental health professionals are encouraging people to not look at violent videos that can cause psychological harm. “I’ve had some clients who have described repeated fears […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Multiple firearms seized in arrests

WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food delivery robots now available on ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship’s fleet of autonomous, on-demand robots will deliver food and drinks from select campus eateries through the Grubhub app (iOS […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Report: 61% Of Americans can’t afford to buy house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study from the website Craftjack looks into how the United States is buying homes in 2023. The study showed that 61 percent of Americans can’t afford to buy a house in this current market. The study also showed that nearly 3 in 4 renters expect their rent to increase […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Subaru!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Subaru!. This sweet boy is a part of the shelter’s Capital Subaru litter. Subaru is full of puppy energy, absolutely loves snuggles, and to give kisses. He is the only one of his siblings that is black and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville podcaster recognized for 500th episode

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville podcaster has been recognized for his 500th career episode. Sen. Thom Tillis congratulated Jackson Robol for hitting the major milestone. In a letter, Tillis congratulated Robol and “The Jackson Robol Show” for the podcast’s 500th episode. The Greenville-based podcast was started in August of 2020 and talks about autism […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy