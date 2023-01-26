Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal crash
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash last week near Prague. Officials said Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following Wednesday’s crash that happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 79. The preliminary investigation indicates...
WOWT
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha police investigate death outside Southside Terrace apartments
Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman found outside Sunday morning near 28th and T Streets. Omaha firefighters were called to the Southside Terrace apartments about 10:20 a.m. for a report of a woman on the ground and not moving. Medical personnel declared the woman deceased and notified police.
WOWT
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death. Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use...
klin.com
Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested
Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Omaha Police investigate death of woman; no foul play suspected
Police are investigating after a metro woman died near 28th and T St Sunday. No foul play is suspected but alcohol and cold are considered factors in her death.
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
klkntv.com
Cigarette causes $30,000 in damage after starting a house fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says an improperly discarded cigarette started a house fire early Monday morning. More than a dozen units were called to the home near South 30th and D streets just before 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Channel 8 the fire was contained to...
New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court
Monday was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Cari Allen and two other charges.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Comments / 0