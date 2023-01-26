Read full article on original website
Celebrate Black History Month at these events in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Black History Month kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and there are places throughout Detroit that are honoring the history of African Americans in the United States. Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The Wright is a prominent museum...
OCC's campus closure in 2025 prompts future land use concerns
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland Community College campus in Waterford Township is set to close in 2025. Now, there's some pushback from citizens concerned over future use of the property. It's the Highland Lake Campus. The sprawling 155-plus-acre property with its woods, trails and hills has attracted...
Nonprofit housing 133 dogs saved from a dog fighting ring looking for donations
(WXYZ) — 133 dogs were saved in what may be the largest dog-fighting crackdown in state history. The investigation was a combined effort between state and federal forces with the help of a local rescue. These dogs, coined the voiceless victims, are suspected to have been forced to fight...
AG reaches settlement with company over release of PFAS from Brighton facility
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against a company over the release PFAS near a southeast Michigan facility. According to the AG's office, the lawsuit was against Asahi Kasei Plastics North American Inc. and was over the release...
Gas prices see 12-cent spike in metro Detroit over the past week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit has increased once again, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices in the state are up 10 cents from last week to an average of $3.47 per gallon. That's 37 cents higher than last month and 25 cents more than this time last year.
