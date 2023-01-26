ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near South 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman had gotten a pop-up on her computer, which said that someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She then called the number listed on the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man stabbed four times during car theft attempt near Waverly will survive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old man stabbed four times during a car theft attempt will survive. Officials tell us he was attacked near Waverly on Friday morning, around North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road. The assailant was later identified as...
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested

Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison

WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WEEPING WATER, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest man for domestic assault

Fremont police responded at 1:53 Friday afternoon to the 1000 block of Ohio Street in reference to a physical disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Justin D. Anthony, 36, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman faces multiple charges

A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
OMAHA, NE

